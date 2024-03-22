Hatton has made vast improvements since his debut in Gibraltar in 2021, since going on to fight on big cards such as Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur’s Stadium, and two further fights at the 02 Arena on Joshua’s wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius.

But Campbell told the Daily Express that taking himself away from the limelight, with fights in Bilbao, and being on smaller cards saw his confidence rise – with his skills and performances elevating – to the point he now has more belief in himself than ever to go on and have an outstanding career.

Campbell said: “Eventually I think I can get to world level. I am a long way off of at the minute, and I know I’m going to be compared to my dad, and at the start I struggled with that.

“But after Bilbao, my mindset changed and I took the pressure off myself which really helped my performance. I know the comparison to my dad isn’t really realistic, but I think now people judge me by own standards but I’m very confident in where I can eventually get to, and I’ll do that one fight at a time.”