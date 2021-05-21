NEWS
Why Baba Ijesha is still in police custody – Lagos Police
Embattled Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly called Baba Ijesha, who was granted bail on Monday after 25 days in detention is still in police custody, The Nation has learnt.
The comic actor was alleged to have molested a 14-year-old foster daughter of Comedian Princess.
Baba Ijesha’s lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana had alleged that the Lagos police prevented his client’s freedom because they wanted to monetise his release.
But reacting, the Lagos police public relations officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi said that Baba Ijesha’s failure to immediately meet his bail terms informed his continued detention.
He said, “It’s not true. No one is monetising his release. He has not met with the bail conditions. Anyone making such an allegation is mischievous or seeking undue public attention
“Everyone involved in his case knows he has not met the bail conditions. Ijesha’s case is purely a legal matter and there are procedures to follow. The command is not keeping him but the law
“He who alleges must prove. However, the man alleging is not Ijesha’s lawyer. Find out,” he added.
NEWS
Bandits kill Sokoto Diocese’s priest, kidnap another
Suspected gunmen have killed a Catholic Priest, Father Alphonsus Bello, after attacking St Vincent Ferrer Parish of the Catholic Church in Malumfashi in the early hours of Thursday.
The gunmen also abducted a 70-year-old Rev Father Joe Keke who is the former Priest of the Parish.
Confirming the incident, the Communications Director of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Father Chris Omotosho, said the whereabouts of Father Joe Keke was still unknown.
According to Father Omotosho, the abductors had not called at the time of filing this report.
“Last night (20/05/2021), one of our parishes – St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina State – was attacked by unknown gunmen. Two priests were kidnapped. Frs Joe Keke and Alphonsus Bello.
“Fr Joe Keke, the former Parish Priest, now in residence, is in his late 70s.
“Fr Alphonsus Bello (parish priest) is in his 30s.
“This morning, the body of Fr Alphonsus was found (lifeless) in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi.
“The whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke is still unknown. No contact has been made thus far,” he said.
He explained that Malumfashi in Katsina State, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States were all under the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto whose spiritual leader is Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.
NEWS
Nnamdi Kanu suspends all IPOB family meetings across Nigeria till further notice
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has ordered suspension of all forms of physical gatherings of the group nationwide.
This followed the manhunt of the group by the Nigerian security operatives in the Southeast region, according to a statement by IPOB’s head of the directorate of state (DOS), Chika Edoziem.
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday flagged off a new special operation against IPOB code-named ‘Operation RP’.
The flag-off took place at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.
Mr Baba said, “The launch would engender security actions to roll back the murderous attacks, violence, proliferation of weapons and other threats to law and order occasioned by the separatist agenda being heightened by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).”
IPOB coordinators, ranging from national to unit levels, were asked to comply with the directive until further notice.
The statement entitled”Suspension of IPOB Meetings in the Zoological Republic of Nigeria”reads, “As a result of a heightened state of the affairs with respect to the self-determination struggle of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB), coupled with intelligence information at our disposal, it has become imperative to suspend till further notice all IPOB physical family gatherings in the contraption called Nigeria.
“All coordinators from the national to the unit level should ensure strict adherence to this directive. All family members in Nigeria are hereby advised to be extra-vigilant in their interactions with people and phone numbers they are not familiar with.
“The directorate is monitoring developments, and will provide further directives as the need arises.”
NEWS
Uncertainty over Shekau’s purported death
Uncertainty has continued to trail the reported death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.
A section of the media had reported that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday killed Shekau, the leader of the terrorist group, Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wa’l-Jihad (JAS) also known as Boko Haram in a supremacy battle in Sambisa Forest.
Another section of the media also reported that Shekau was seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during the clash.
Unofficial reports said ISWAP fighters invaded Sambisa Forest with heavy gun trucks where they killed Shekau.
But yesterday, both the military and other security agents could not confirm Shekau’s death. The Nigerian Army only said that they were investigating the matter.
Earlier reports had claimed that Shekau blew up himself when he was about to be captured alive by ISWAP fighters after several hours of gun battle.
ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters control Sambisa Forest which shares boundaries with Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Askira Uba, Hawul, Kaga and Biu local government areas in Borno State.
It also shares borders with some parts of Gujiba, Buni Yadi, Goniri in Yobe State and Madagali in Adamawa State.
The Nigerian Army said it is investigating reports of the clash between Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa Forest which led to the alleged death of Shekau.
The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen Mohammed Yerima, said though “it is an internal affair”, the Army was investigating the veracity of the report.
