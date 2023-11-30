Thursday, November 30, 2023
Why 2024 budget can’t be implemented – Ex-Benue gov, Suswam

By Online Editor
Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Suswam, has faulted the 2024 budget proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

Suswam explained that the budget cannot be implemented because it contains a N17 trillion deficit.

Tinubu had presented N27.5 trillion as a proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year to members of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

However, Suswam said the budget was prepared because the people in power lacked leadership skills.

The former governor spoke while addressing 25 fellows of the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship on Wednesday.

According to Suswam: “I was looking at the budget, out of the whole money in that budget, the deficit is N17 trillion.

“Because you have N9 trillion of deficit, N8 trillion of debt service, then you have N2.7 trillion of tax expenditure, that is a waiver.

“So the entire money, the N27 trillion budget is not implementable. Do you know why we have that? Because we have people in leadership with no intellectual content.”

