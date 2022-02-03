NEWS
WHO raises alarm over medical waste from COVID-19 response
The World Health Organisation, WHO, has raised the alarm over the danger, posed by tonnes of extra medical waste from COVID-19 response across the world, stating that the strain caused by the pandemic on waste management is currently threatening human and environmental health.
The WHO Global analysis also said the situation has also exposed the dire need to improve waste management practices across the world.
The WHO Global analysis of health care waste in the context of COVID-19: status, impacts and recommendations bases its estimates on the approximately 87,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) that was procured between March 2020 and November 2021 and shipped to support countries’ urgent COVID-19 response needs through a joint UN emergency initiative. Most of this equipment is expected to have ended up as waste.
The authors noted that the report provided an initial indication of the scale of the COVID-19 waste problem and does not take into account any of the COVID-19 commodities procured outside of the initiative, nor waste generated by the public like disposable medical masks. They pointed out that over 140 million test kits, with a potential to generate 2,600 tonnes of non-infectious waste and 731,000 litres of chemical waste have been shipped, while over 8 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally producing 144,000 tonnes of additional waste in the form of syringes, needles, and safety boxes.
As the UN and countries grappled with the immediate task of securing and quality-assuring supplies of PPE, less attention and resources were devoted to the safe and sustainable management of COVID-19 related health care waste.
Reacting to the report, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Michael Ryan, said: “It is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the right PPE. But it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without impacting on the surrounding environment.”
This means having effective management systems in place, including guidance for health workers on what to do with PPE and health commodities after they have been used.
Today, 30 percent of healthcare facilities are not equipped to handle existing waste loads, let alone the additional COVID-19 load. This potentially exposes health workers to needle stick injuries, burns and pathogenic microorganisms, while also impacting communities living near poorly managed landfills and waste disposal sites through contaminated air from burning waste, poor water quality or disease carrying pests.
Nigerian aviation workers to withdraw services, may ground flights February 8
Nigeria’s four major aviation unions on Wednesday vowed to ground activities in the sector from Tuesday, February 8, 2022, over the failure of the Federal Government to release the negotiated conditions of service of aviation agencies since 2013 and the non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage/consequential adjustment since 2019.
In a notice of industrial action jointly signed by officials of the unions and issued to aviation workers, the associations said flights and related activities would be brought suspended.
The unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees.
“By this notice, all airlines, ground handling companies, aviation security/logistics, in-flight catering, and other aviation-related businesses, as well as the traveling and general public, are hereby notified that aviation services will be unavailable as from the given time until the issues are fully resolved,” they declared.
The aviation workers’ union recalled that they had earlier sent ultimatums to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its six agencies about workers’ concerns but nothing was done.
The notice read in part, “As you are all aware, our unions variously issued ultimatums to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the six aviation agencies over the vexed issues of failure to release negotiated conditions of service of the agencies since 2013 and the non-implementation of minimum wage/consequential adjustment since 2019.
“All the ultimatums expired January 31, 2019, without the demands being met in any form. The meeting called by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on the same January 31, 2013 did not resolve the issues as there was no clear assurance from the ministry/managements’ delegation towards meeting our genuine demands.
“In the circumstance, our unions are left with no choice but to take the next obvious step. In this regard, all aviation workers are hereby directed to commence the total withdrawal of services from midnight of Tuesday, February 8, 2022, unless, and until, otherwise directed in this same manner.”
The six agencies include the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigeria Meteorological Services Agency, Accident Investigation Bureau, and the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology.
The unions advised the managements of FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, NiMet, AIB, and NCAT, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to utilise the one-week window so provided to avert the looming crisis by prevailing on the relevant government agencies to act jointly to ensure that workers’ twin demands were met.
They said, “All conditions of service of the NCAA, NAMA, FAAN, NiMet and any other aviation agency pending before the Ministry of Aviation; National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission; the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, or any other organ of government or management of the agencies must be released wholly for implementation with the effective date of the signing of the agreement between our unions and the respective agencies.
“And the new minimum wage/consequential adjustment must be immediately implemented with effect from the law’s effective date of April 2019.”
‘Boko Haram forces children to attack families to demonstrate loyalty’
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has said about 8,000 children have been recruited in fighting the war against Nigeria since the start of the Boko Haram crisis in the North East in 2009.
The UN agency, while calling for a step-up of effort to protect child victims and witnesses in terrorism-related proceedings in Nigeria, said that reports have shown that some boys and girls were increasingly being used as human shields and to detonate bombs.
A statement on Wednesday read, “According to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s report from the Handbook of Children Recruited and exploited by terrorist and violent extremist groups, since 2009, about 8,000 children have been recruited and used by Boko Haram in Nigeria. “Some boys have been forced to attack their own families to demonstrate loyalty to Boko Haram, while girls have been forced to marry, clean, cook and carry equipment and weapons.”
The statement added that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights received consistent reports that some boys and girls were increasingly being used as human shields and to detonate bombs, citing that in May 2015, a girl about 12 years old was used to detonate a bomb at a bus station in Damaturu, Yobe State, killing seven people. Similar incidents were reported in Cameroon and Niger Republic.
The statement further said that the recently released propaganda video by Islamic State’s West Africa Province, showing children being taught military skills to train them for fighting and the latest attack on the Chibok community in Borno State by ISWAP are reminders of the importance to step up the efforts aimed to protect children from terrorist groups.
The statement revealed that UNODC, working closely with national counterparts, have recently started to provide support aimed at preventing and responding to violence against children by terrorists and violent extremist groups, under a new European funded project called “STRIVE Juvenile.”
Project Manager of STRIVE Juvenile, Bianca Kopp, said UNODC acknowledged during the opening of a recent capacity building workshop that “we have all sadly become familiar – unfortunately – with the phenomenon of child recruitment and exploitation by terrorist groups, noting that “indeed, the kidnapping of the Chibok girls was probably the first event that brought global attention to the brutality of these groups towards children and, even more crucially, it showed how children play a key role in their criminal tactics.”
US court postpones sentencing of Hushpuppi
Sentencing of Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi has been postponed till July 11, 2022 by a United States District Court for the Central District of California.
Justice Otis D. Wright granted the order after Hushpuppi’s lawyers led by Louis Shapiro entered a request for postponement. He is expected to remain in custody in the intervening period of the delay.
Hushpuppi was previously scheduled to be sentenced on February 14 for duping people across different continents to the tune of millions of dollars. He pleaded guilty last year to the charges, seeking a lighter sentence.
Hushuppi risks getting a 20 years jail sentence; a 3-year period of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offence.
Same court had also ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, for his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.
