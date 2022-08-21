Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk? 'Ukrainian Neymar' targeted by Arsenal in transfer window swoop

Arsenal are reportedly aiming to continue their impressive summer business with a swoop for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Reports claim that the Gunners are eyeing a swoop for the 21-year-old, who would become the club’s sixth acquisition of the current transfer window in what has been an extremely busy window for Mikel Arteta and Edu.

Mudryk is not necessarily a name that will be well-known across the footballing landscape quite yet but following a breakout season for Shakhtar last term, the youngster is certainly an exciting prospect. Mirror Sport takes a close look at the young winger ahead of a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk?

Mudryk is a 21-year-old winger who was born in the Ukrainian city of Krasnohrad. He began his footballing education at the age of nine with Metalist Kharkiv before moving to Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

He stayed with the club for just two years before moving on to his current side Shakhtar in 2016. After a couple of seasons among the youth ranks, he was given his first opportunities in senior football with a couple of loan spells having represented both Arsenal Kyiv and Desna Chernihiv.

Since breaking through at Shakhtar, he has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club, scoring twice and notching nine assists. The winger – nicknamed the ‘Ukrainian Messi’ – has since managed to accumulate five caps for the national side.

Where would he fit at Arsenal?

Comfortable on both flanks, Mudryk would certainly add to the wide options at the Emirates Stadium where he would compete with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe.

Of course, with rumours regarding Nicolas Pepe ’s future at the Emirates Stadium – Nice interested in a swoop for the Ivorian – Mudryk could potentially represent an ideal replacement.

His profile is also ideal for the Gunners with a number of the club’s recent signings having been under the age of 25. The Ukrainian would also be linking up with one of his compatriots in the form of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Who else is interested?

The Gunners might face a tough task to secure the services of Mudryk, with a number of clubs eyeing a swoop for his services. Premier League rivals Brentford were strongly linked with a move in the January window but failed to get a deal over the line.

In the meantime, French outfit OGC Nice have also been credited with an interest in the wideman.

Mudryk is still under contract at Shakhtar until 2026 and could potentially get his season underway on Tuesday against Metalist 1925 with the Ukrainian Premier League set to resume next week after last season’s campaign was abandoned following Russia ’s invasion of the nation.









