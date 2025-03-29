



From his beginnings as a football YouTuber to establishing himself as one of the biggest names in the world of sports entertainment, KSI has plenty of eyes on him at all times. The Londoner – along with his crew of ‘Sidemen’ – recently masterminded a charity football match at a sold-out Wembley that raised over £4million for charity. Some of KSI’s other ventures include Baller League UK – an innovative six-a-side football competition, as well as his involvement with Misfits boxing. The promotion organises fights between YouTubers, social media personalities, and other notable celebrities.

KSI – whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – has fought in a Misfits event himself and had been due to return to the ring for a bout with Dillon Danis in Manchester this weekend. However, less than two weeks out, KSI announced his intention to withdraw, leaving Danis furious. The two are no strangers to a head-to-head, at least out of the ring, with the pair having been embroiled in a war of words for some time. It was during an alleged social media claim about KSI that Danis claimed his opponent was dating an ‘OnlyFans star’.

Posting on X, he said: “How are you a multi-millionaire and your girl got an OnlyFans?” The post didn’t explicitly mention KSI by name, but because of the proximity to their planned fight, fans believe the pointed suggestion was about the YouTube personality. KSI is rumoured to be in a relationship, however, he’s been keen to keep the identity of his partner a secret. Away from KSI’s love life, Danis has also accused KSI of running scared after the Brit cancelled the fight. Responding on X, he stated: “hahahahahahahahaha p*ssy. I remember my first cold.”

Explaining the decision to pull out, KSI said: “I’ve tried my hardest but my body has legit just given up. I’m currently in bed taking antibiotics trying to recover but I’m struggling. I’m coughing up greenish-yellow s*** all the time, my sinuses are hurting to the point where I need ibuprofen every day. “The tension headaches that I’m getting are more painful than you can imagine. I’m using Sudafed daily. I’ve tried sparring and training but my body just feels weak. My stamina has just fallen off a cliff. I can’t even taste right now or smell. Basically, I’m f*****. I’ve been ill for almost three weeks and it’s just not got better. I’ve had doctors come around to try and decipher what is going on. Honestly, I’ve never been this ill for this long in my life and I hate it.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!