Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has left some of her fans as she sweetly celebrates her colleague, Sikiratu Sindodo.

The movie star left many bothered after she took to her Instagram page to pen a birthday note to Sikiratu Sindodo whose birthday was in February.

She prayed for the movie star to have more years of great health and wealth with happiness.

Expressing her love for her, she made her know she was already gearing up for her mother’s birthday party in December.

“Happy birthday to my sweet friend, aka Sikiratu Sindodo, in my voice. Wishing you many more years in great health and wealth, plus happiness. @sindodotayo I don’t say it often, but you know I love you girl.

Your mum’s party loading, Dec 23rd on my mind… Ama party hard”.

Taking to her comment section, many questioned if Iyabo Ojo’s page was hacked.

One Candy wrote, “Queen mother abeg no let Lizzy talk say you dey on colos ooo

One Unusual Ade wrote, “Who hacked Queen Mother’s account

One BBC Predict wrote, “Aunty Iyabo don flunjo with @goldberg_ng too much. Aunty still be Omoluabi

One Mzibiyemi wrote, “Mama today isn’t her birthday Abi you just want to confuse us

One Kenny Keller wrote, “They’ve got this account hacked

One Olabimpe Aladejare wrote, “Aunty Iyabo dey alright. Naso Odogwu drink dey do wonders

One Beva wrote, “Who hacked Queen Mother’s account?

Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin drag each other

For some days now, Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy have been shading each other through their social media platforms.

Iyabo Ojo had started the drama when she shared a video for her mocking Lizzy Anjorin.

The entrepreneur mimicked Lizzy’s style of marketing as she visited her colleague, Lola Alao’s store in Canada who does the same clothing business as Lizzy.

Lizzy Anjorin, who isn’t one to mess with, spilled some dirt about Iyabo Ojo’s failed businesses and how she uses her private part to make money by sleeping with rich men.

According to Lizzy Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo had a 3some with Apostle Suleman and slept with politician, Dino Melaye.

Reacting to Lizzy’s allegations, Iyabo via the Insta-stories took a swipe at Lizzy Anjorin by calling her several unprintable names.

Iyabo Ojo in the post referred to Lizzy Anjorin as an ex-convict who had 4some in Southy with her smelling pu$$y. She added that the fight between her and Lizzy was going to be a movie.

Reacting to the beef, Iyabo Ojo’s lover hailed her as he noted how she loves wahala and trouble.