Who are Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates in club Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The £173m-a-year reported deal sees Ronaldo become the highest paid footballer in the world, with the Portuguese icon also set to become the face of the country’s bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

Ronaldo had been a free agent since leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

But who exactly are Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr?

Here is everything you need to know about Ronaldo’s new employers.

Who are Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr?

Al Nassr are based in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The club were formed in 1955 and originally started off as amateurs before turning professional in 1960.

In the present day, they are managed by former Roma, Lyon and Marseille manager Rudi Garcia.

Garcia’s backroom staff has a large Portuguese contingency with 11 of Ronaldo’s compatriots at the club.

World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro was the manager between October 2015 and February 2016.

Al Nassr play at the 25,000-seater Mrsool Park, which is significantly smaller than the 75,000 capacity of Old Trafford.

Who are Al Nassr’s key players?

The squad features former Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar, who scored two goals for Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, who played for the Gunners between 2014 and 2019, is first choice for Al Nassr between the sticks.

Ronaldo will have Vincent Aboubakar as one of his new teammates (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ronaldo will line-up alongside former Benfica forward Talisca, who has scored 34 goals for the club since joining in 2021 and who was linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United in previous years.

Ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo, who featured heavily for Brazil at the 2014 World Cup, also plys his trade at the club.

What league are Al Nassr in?

Al Nassr play in the Saudi Pro League, which is the highest division of football in Saudi Arabia.

The club are currently in first place, following eight wins from their 11 league matches so far this season.

The league consists of 16 teams and was founded in 1976.

Who owns Al Nassr?

The club is owned by private members and the chairman is Musalli Almuammar, who was the president of the Saudi Pro League, between 2018 and 2020.

Almuammar also holds an advisory role at the General Entertainment Authority, a government department responsible for the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia.

What trophies have they won?

Al Nassr are one of the most successful teams in Saudi Arabia with nine league titles – their last title coming in 2018-19.

They have also won six King Cups, three Federation Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

On the continental stage, Al Nassr have won one Asian Cup Winners’ Cup and one Asian Super Cup.

By winning the Asian Super Cup in 1998, they became the first Asian club to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup and played Real Madrid in the group stage.