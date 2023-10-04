The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has knocked the leadership of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre over its church building which killed the resident pastor in Makurdi.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that the church building belonging to the Dunamis Church at Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi collapsed and killed the resident pastor, Ahmed Sunday.

Sources had said that four members of the church and the deceased pastor were reportedly observing prayers at the church building before it collapsed, but the other three persons escaped the wreckage.

It was further gathered that some residential buildings and electricity infrastructure around the collapsed building were affected.

Speaking when he visited the site, the Governor expressed disappointment that he did not meet any of the leaders of the church on ground.

He said the building was poorly constructed and would be revoked, adding that the leader of the church should know the law.

“We have to locate where the leadership of the church is and to inform them that the land has been revoked because we have to save lives. Those living along the waterways would vacate immediately.

“So the Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development should step in. I need to know who approved this structure. We need to know the engineers or the architects who monitored this gigantic project. We need to stop these from happening.”

Dunamis Church is under the leadership of Dr Paul Enenche.