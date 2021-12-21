Whitemoney appointed honorary member of Liberian Senate

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, has been made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate.

The new senator took to his official Facebook page to announce the good news as he also shared the video of his conferment.

The reality TV star was also assigned an official government vehicle as part of his appointment benefits.

He wrote, “One Might Wonder, ‘What type of grace is this?’ Having a great time in Liberia as we keep turning up.

“I have been made an Honorary Member of the Liberian Senate and also assigned an official government vehicle immediately.

Congratulations Senator.”

In appreciation, Whitemoney continued, “I owe GOD my life and dedication. I just want to thank the Liberian Senate and Everyone in line for this amazing opportunity to serve. Words can’t express how I feel inside.

“I Love you Liberia. God bless Liberia, God bless Enugu and of course, God Bless Nigeria