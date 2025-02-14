Love was not in the air for illegal immigrants in the United States.

The White House posted a Valentine’s Day card on social media accounts Friday.

It featured President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan’s faces with a pink background.

Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we’ll deport you,’ the message read.

The Valentine post articulated the Trump administration hardline immigration policy.

Trump has deployed ICE and deputized agents from several other federal agencies to carry out raids targeting illegal migrants, prioritizing “the worst of the worst” across the country.

