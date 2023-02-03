Whistleblower Reveals How Attorney-General Malami, CBN Governor, Emefiele, Former Chairman Of Governors’ Forum, Yaris, Others Defrauded Nigerians In Multi-Billion Naira Paris Club Refund

A whistleblower has called on the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to invite the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to explain his role in the fraudulent diversion of Paris States and Local Government Loan Funds.

Accusing the Emefiele of financial malpractice, the BMC asked the NFIU to request the CBN boss to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval/directives on the payment of $350,000,000 to Linas from the Paris Club refund.

It also accused the former Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Alh. Abdulaziz Yaris Abubakar and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami of conspiracy to defraud the federal government and request the Financial Intelligence Unit to invite Abubakar to explain his contractual relationship with the bureau de change operators (BDCs) and the Federal Government that led to the deduction of $100,000,000 to Abubakar Yaris via the two BDCs that were used.

The whistleblower, who is simply identified by initials BMC, in a report obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday, also requested for the Corporate Affairs (CA) documents and asked for a comprehensive swift on GSCL Consulting Ltd and BizPlus Consulting Services Ltd and owners, adding that the two private firms were used to receive the $100,000,000 refund.

It should also place a no debit order on the two accounts which are domiciled in United Bank for Africa.

Giving details of the payments of Paris Club refund that had now amounted to N70 billion to some group of people to the detriment of all Nigerians, the whistleblower charged the NFIU to invite Prince Ned Nwoko to provide evidence of contract, work scope, project management team as witnesses, evidence of mile stone completion and certificate of completions and transmittals for this projects that warranted the payment of $350,000,000 from the Paris Club refund.

The whistleblower stated “this report is based on facts and evidence and can be used to investigate the alleged criminals.”

Titled, “Fraudulent Diversion Of Paris States And Local Government Loan Funds,” it opined that “since the successful negotiation with the Nigerian International Creditors (Paris Club) which led to series of multi-billion Dollars refunds to our states and local Governments who were erroneously affected by the over deduction in Foreign Loan Repayment, Governor Abubakar Yaris had been conniving with some state Governors and unscrupulous criminally master minded individuals with the Presidency to filter legitimate entitlements of states and local Government alongside approved legal and consultancy agreed fees authorised by Mr. President.”

BMC said that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the final reimbursement of over deduction on Paris/London Club Loans to States and Local Government, regrettably, the Buhari also gave approval for payments of the sum of $350,000,000.00 (Three Fifty Million Dollars) to legal firms and consultants who facilitated the refund.

However, “there were no provisions or directives stating that the sum of $100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Dollars) will be diverted for to the named beneficiary His Excellency Governor Abdulaziz and the Attorney General of the Federation.

“One of such frauds had just scaled through in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and was scheduled for disburse through UBA bank on the 21st of November 2018 through the following phantom entities below:

“DOLLAR ACCOUNT (DOMICILIARY ACCOUNT) 1. Name: GSCL Consulting

Account No: 3002530788 Bank: UBA Plc.

Corresponding bank: Citi Bank New York

Swift Code: CITIUS33 Routing No: 021000089

Account No: 36320321

Amount: $50,000,000.00

“2. Name: BizPlus Consulting Services Limited

Account No: 3002530685

Bank: UBA Plc. Corresponding bank: Citi Bank New York

Swift Code: CITIUS33 Routing No: 021000089

Account No: 36320321 Amount: $50,000,000.00.

“3. NAIRA ACCOUNT 1. Name: GSCL Consulting Services Limited

Account No: 1021230610

Bank: UBA Plc. Amount: N 16,250,000,000.00

Less Tax: N 1,625,000,000,00

Actual Amount: N 14,625,000,000.00

“2. Name: BizPlus Consulting Services Limited

Account No: 1021230634 Bank: UBA Plc.

Amount: N 16,250,000,000.00 Less Tax: N 1,625,000,000,00

Actual Amount: N 14,625,000,000.00

“Therefore, the total sum N29,250,000,000.00 was directed to be credited into UBA for the beneficiary Abdulaziz Yaris Abubakar using his alias and phantom companies as a conduit to divert funds.

“The fund was packaged and disguised under the cover for ‘legally proscribed Governors Forum” while the receiving accounts in the CBN to UBA are private entities and firms tagged “GSCL Consulting Ltd and BizPlus Consulting Services Ltd.”

BMC alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria violated the rule of law and indulged in financial malpractice and irregularities by approving the remittance to UBA on the 21st of November 2018.

“We also wish to state that our preliminary enquiries revealed that the two (2) firms had no contractual relationship with any state or local Government in Nigeria that will warrant the payment of $100,000,000.00.

“All efforts were made to halt the payments, but the AGF manipulated Mr. President claiming that the monies were for election and the then EFCC Chairman Magu was instruct on override to release the above-named account that were restricted.”

On their reward, BMC said “We are doing this in the spirit of the ongoing war against corruption and the current economic degrading condition of Nigeria.

“We also wish to be rewarded through the whistle blowing policy and directed by the President.”