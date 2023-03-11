Which film will win big at 2023’s Oscars?

Stars from across the filmmaking world are gathering this weekend in the United States for the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony, one of the most prestigious events in the cinema world.

But the high point will likely come at the end of Sunday evening, when this year’s best picture is crowned.

Ten nominees are looking to walk away with the coveted Oscar for top film — and the field of contenders this year is a varied bunch, ranging from quiet period dramas to punchy summer blockbusters and quirky indie favourites

Where does each of the films stand in the race for the best picture trophy? Al Jazeera breaks down the strengths and weaknesses that could decide who wins Oscar glory.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A genre-defying absurdist masterpiece, the film Everything Everywhere All at Once was the dark horse that became a frontrunner in the best picture race.

The film tells the story of Evelyn, an immigrant mother and laundromat owner whose life is falling apart. Not only has she alienated her husband and daughter, but her business threatens to crumble under the scrutiny of the Internal Revenue Service.

But this is no ordinary family drama. As Evelyn’s life starts to fracture, so does the universe, drawing her into a multi-dimensional action comedy that is part martial arts saga, part cinematic homage.

The Banshees of Inisherin

A dark comedy about friendship, ambition and spiralling hatred, The Banshees of Inisherin reunites filmmaker Martin McDonagh with the odd couple from one of his previous hits, In Bruges: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Once again, their on-screen relationship turns murderous. Farrell plays Pádraic, a farmer whose bland personality starts to grate on Gleeson’s brooding musician Colm.

So Colm makes a drastic pronouncement: Their friendship is over. And if Pádraic attempts to approach him ever again, Colm will cut off his own fingers. Set against the backdrop of the Irish Civil War, McDonagh paints a stark portrait of how even the closest friends can turn into bitter enemies.

Elvis

A maestro of grand spectacle, director Baz Luhrmann has long been drawn to the touchstones of Western culture, adapting films based on Shakespeare, opera and the writings of F Scott Fitzgerald.

But for his latest outing, Luhrmann summons one of the biggest hitmakers of the 20th century: the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

Blending modern influences with mid-century nostalgia, the biopic Elvis is an unconventional look at the relationship Presley had with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Oscar winner Tom Hanks. But it is newcomer Austin Butler as Elvis who steals the show, with a hip-swinging tour de force.

Tár

She is a conductor at the top of her craft, a veritable celebrity in the world of classical music, with speaking engagements, a book release and a major recording in the works.

But something is haunting the eponymous musician at the heart of the film Tár. And just when her career has reached its heights, a sex scandal will rob her of the thing she craves most: power.

Cate Blanchett delivers a towering performance as Lydia Tár, a woman who has risen in a male-dominated field, only to become an abusive force in her own right. Writer-director Todd Field plumbs the depths of Tár’s psyche, delivering a portrait tinged with dread.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front heads to the Oscars on a triumphant note: It swept the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) with five wins, including the trophy for best picture.

But the film itself chronicles not triumph but defeat, seen from the mud-caked trenches of 1918 France. That’s where 17-year-old Paul finds himself after enlisting in the German army with his friends.

Paul’s patriotism, however, is soon dampened by the merciless realities of war, in director Edward Berger’s gritty, claustrophobic adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel.

Women Talking

Women Talking is a film as understated as its title — but in the discussion that unfurls lies a depth of pathos and complexity, as a group of Mennonite women confront the horrors of rape.

Based on a 2018 novel that fictionalised real-life events, Women Talking chronicles a community at breaking point. The women have come to realise that nearly all of them have been sexually assaulted in the night, while being kept unconscious with cattle tranquilliser.

Now they have to decide what to do about it. Actor-turned-director Sarah Polley assembles a star-studded cast — headlined by Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Oscar winner Frances McDormand — to explore the fallout for the isolated religious community.

The Fabelmans

An institution in US filmmaking, director Steven Spielberg unveils his most intimate project yet with The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical portrait of his childhood passion for filmmaking — and his parents’ dissolving marriage.

Gabriel LaBelle stars as Sammy Fabelman, a teenager caught between his engineer father’s practical ambitions and his pianist mother’s stifled artistry.

Inspired by the classic cinema of Cecil B DeMille and John Ford, Sammy picks up a movie camera and embarks on filmmaking endeavours of his own. But the truths he discovers through the eye of the camera lens could fracture his family for good.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Director James Cameron returns to the fictional moon of Pandora for Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to his 2009 environmental fantasy.

Set more than 10 years later, the film reunites with Jake Sully, a former US Marine whose consciousness now resides in the body of a Na’vi, one of the moon’s tall blue indigenous inhabitants.

But the Na’vi remain under attack as humans attempt to colonise Pandora and strip its resources. Sully and his family escape to Pandora’s coastline where they embark on a seafaring adventure that owes a nod to Moby Dick — only this time, the whale is the protagonist.

Triangle of Sadness

Winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Triangle of Sadness is a satire and castaway movie rolled into one.

Writer-director Ruben Östlund rallies a cast of nouveau-riche characters to board the film’s doomed yacht. Among the guest list are a pair of models-turned-influencers, an arms-dealing couple, a Russian oligarch and even a tech magnate.

But their world of easy pleasures gets upended when a string of disasters strikes the ship, capsizing the hierarchy they long enjoyed.

Top Gun: Maverick

An unapologetic throwback to the era of big 1980s action movies, Top Gun: Maverick soared into theatres in May 2022, just in time for the summer blockbuster season, and it came away as the top earner at the US box office last year.

The engine, of course, behind the high-flying film is Tom Cruise, who at age 60 remains a silver-screen draw.

In this sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a daredevil pilot whose disdain for authority has scuttled his military career. But new opportunities — and new challenges — emerge when Maverick is put in charge of training the next generation of fighter pilots.