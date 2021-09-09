LIFESTYLES
Which age group is more sexual?
It was the late American songstress Aliyah who said age is nothing but a number.
The context then was that love has no age, but this notion seems to also apply to sex.
A lot is often said about age and sex.
Some would say that the younger it is, the longer it strokes or the older it is, the more experience entails.
Either way, according to sexologists.
There are age groups that are more sexual than others and according to recent research:
People between the ages of 31-45 have the most sex.
According to experts, men continue to have a strong sex drive through these years, though testosterone starts to slowly decrease around age 35.
With women, this time of life may be when her sex drive is strongest.
One study showed that women between 27 and 45 had more frequent and more intense sexual fantasies than younger or older women.
So, it seems sex much like wine ages beautifully over time.
LIFESTYLES
Things you shouldn’t use as lube for sex!
There’s a powerful saying that goes:
‘Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.’
This profound quote underlines the importance of classification and knowing what works and doesn’t.
If you’re a soccer fan, then you should understand the importance of watering the pitch before match day.
The same analogy applies to sex and lubrication. Lubrication plays an important role during sex, and sex experts agree that what one uses as lubricant can important.
Here’s what you shouldn’t use as lubricant:
1. Baby oil
A study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found a link between the intravaginal use of baby oil and candida growth in the vagina, can lead to a yeast infection.
2. Vaseline
A recent study found that women who had used Vaseline as lube were more than twice as likely to have bacterial vaginosis.
3. Lotion
Experts warn that using lotion as lubrication may cause a disruption in the human hormones, as lotion contains dangerous chemicals such as dye and perfume.
LIFESTYLES
A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!
WE often underestimate the power and the flexibility of the punani.
This is the organ that delivers life to the world while at the same time accommodate regular visits from the 4-5.
So the question: is can this amazing human organ be stretched beyond imagination?
Gynecologists help set the record straight:
According to Dr. Michelle Metz, the punani is basically a muscular rubber band that stretches during sex and returns to its original shape and size.
An exception to this, however, is the very first time you have sex as this will cause a change in the size of the vagina.
The hymen, which is a membrane that surrounds or partially covers the external vaginal opening will break or tear which can sometimes lead to mild bleeding.
Gynecologists further explain that the vaginal wall can also stretch if you have sex with men with different-sized 4-5s.
However, this isn’t permanent as the punani generally bounces back into shape after the intimacy is over.
LIFESTYLES
Six things he subconsciously does when is in love with you
Love is one of the most beautiful emotions we can experience in our lifetime. To find a person with whom we can imagine a life together – is not something everyone gets to experience. Plus, the initial phase of relationships is often very beautiful and exciting. Also, when someone is in love with you, they are bound to give out their feelings even without putting them in words.
It is very easy to read such signals and actions that clearly mean a person is in love with you without even them knowing it. Thus, here is a look at the things he subconsciously does when he is in love with you.
- He is his true self with you
When the two of you are together, there are no facades or pretenses. Though he might have to wear a thousand different masks to deal with the outside world, with you he is at his absolute natural self. He doesn’t feel the need to be hiding any of his flaws with you.
2.He loves the way you are
Just like being comfortable with you, he ensures that you feel the same with him. You will never feel as if you are being judged by him. Furthermore, he will never ask you to change because he doesn’t think of you as someone who needs improvement.
3. He does not keep secrets
There are no secrets waiting for you to be discovered when it comes to him. He is completely comfortable with you and doesn’t feel the need to hide anything. He trusts you and the bond you share with him reveals everything about him, good and bad.
4. His actions do speak louder than his words
He loves you and leaves no stone unturned to make sure that you know it. His words and his behavior always make you feel as if you are the most beautiful person inside out. He doesn’t want or need you to be constantly on your toes just so that he can feel powerful.
5. He doesn’t hesitate to share finance matters
Though finance is a very delicate topic and people prefer to keep it to themselves, he never does so. Since he is looking to build a future with you, he will share his financial details, past and present with you because he knows that now it is not just about him.
6. He seeks your advice
He thinks of you as his life partner and knows that you have an equal say in his life. So he will never decide on anything unless he knows that you will be cool with it too. And he will give proper importance to whatever your opinions are about his matters.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu sues Nigerian government for N5billion over health issues
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
LEAKED AUDIO: I would have killed my ex-husband with ‘rat poison’ if we were not divorced -Tonto Dikeh
-
NEWS1 day ago
Taliban: 5 things to know about Afghanistan new leader, Mohammad Hassan Akhund
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Ahmed Musa becomes third Super Eagles player to win 100 caps
-
NEWS1 day ago
Top Nigerian university dismisses senior lecturer for sexual misconduct
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP Govs to meet Wednesday to decide on zoning of NWC offices