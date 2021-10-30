Whereabouts of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili unknown after invasion of her residence by security operatives

Anxiety and confusion on Friday trailed the fate and whereabouts of the Supreme Court Justice, Mary Ekaego Peter Odili following the alleged unlawful siege laid on her Abuja family residence by security operatives.

Justice Odili’s family residence at lmo Rivers Street in Maitama was said to have been besieged by fully armed plain-clothed security men for undisclosed reasons at about 5pm of Friday, October 29.

However, security operatives guarding the house were said to have resisted the take over of the house without a court order or instructions from the above.

In the drama that ensued, the unidentified security operatives were said to have stayed put waiting for instructions from above to the resident guards to surrender for them to take over the house.

At the time of this report, it could not ascertain the fate and whereabouts of the Justice as all roads leading to the street have been effectively blocked.

However, in a drama that compounded the problem and confusion, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claimed it did not carry out any operation in Justice Odili’s Home

“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC.

“The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report,” a statement was issued by Mr Wilson Uwujare, Head, Media & Publicity read.

At the time of this report, the situation remained uncertain as the Director of Information of the Department of the State Service DSS, Dr Peter Ofunaya did not pick his cell phone and no statement was issued on the matter by the security agency.

The Director of the Press and Information at the Supreme Court of Nigera, Dr Festus Aweneri Akande switched off his phone when our correspondent tried to reach Hime.