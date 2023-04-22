The whereabouts of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Okey Wali (SAN), who was kidnapped by gunmen at the Obiri-Kwere axis of the East-West Road near Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital remains unknown.

Recall that Wali was kidnapped by gunmen who intercepted his vehicle, opened fire and killed his driver and one other aide before whisking him away.

Wali’s abduction which is the second time has raised concerns of insecurity in Rivers State, with the NBA, Port Harcourt branch, calling for his unconditional and early release.

The immediate past NBA Chairman, Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere, said the association was pained that Wali was having such experience a second time.

Nyekwere, who noted that Wali was a former chairman of the NBA, Port Harcourt branch, said for the fact that two persons that were in his company were killed showed that the kidnappers were on a mission, describing them as ‘daredevil’.

Nyekwere said, “We (NBA, Port Harcourt) are in low spirit. It is very unfortunate and this is the second time he will be having the experience (abduction). That is why we are distraught.

“We don’t know who is doing this. You know he is the 26th president of the NBA. He was also a former chairman of the NBA, Port Harcourt branch.

“So, all of us feel pained that this happened to him. We pray that the abductors release him unhurt, while the security agencies too should do their best to ensure he is safely released.”

On Friday, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, reportedly said that efforts had been intensified to ensure Wali’s release.

The police spokesperson said, “We are on top of the situation. You know we cannot disclose our modus operandi, but rest assured that the police are not sleeping.

“We are working round the clock to ensure he is released unhurt as well as to apprehend the perpetrators and make them face justice.”