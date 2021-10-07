POLITICS
Where Nigeria’s President Comes From In 2023 Not Important ― Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the decisions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on zoning and others will determine its chances in 2023.
Speaking during the opening session of the party’s 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the PDP National Secretariat, on Thursday, Atiku said the PDP has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed while the people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who govern them.
Atiku’s political allies have confirmed that he is warming up to contest for president in 2023.
But his party, the PDP has zoned the chairmanship slot to the North, indicating that its presidential ticket would go to the South.
Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, said where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria.
The former Vice President said PDP governors and other members of the party had in 2003, asked him to contest for president on grounds because they did not want Obasanjo to win a second term, but he refused.
“The PDP has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed. The people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who govern them.”
“Where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria. There is no such thing as a president from Southern Nigeria or a president from Northern Nigeria.
“There is only one president from Nigeria, for Nigeria, by Nigerians. Talking about inclusions, I would like to see a new National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, our great party that has sizable numbers of our youth and women.
“The decision of NEC today will either see PDP into the villa in 2023 or not. Since the inception, this party has faced serious challenges and have risen above sentiments to solve those challenges and moved forward.
“Now let me come to historical events, which I said I was going to cite. Those of us who served in the constitutional conference, which drafted the current constitution of Nigeria, sure, remember that after we finished the draft of that constitution, we all met as members of the constitutional conference and resolved to correct the injustice that was done to a particular part of this country.
“And we said in whichever party you found yourself, your presidential candidate must come from the southwest because Abiola had won election, not only did he win, he was killed.
“So we all agreed as members, and we went out of the constitutional conference, and we formed our parties, those of us formed PDP others formed ANPP, those who forms AD formed AD.
“At the end of the day, there were two alliances in two parties. PDP brought General Obasanjo, ANPP brought Olu Falae. This is to show you that Nigerians have a sense of fairness.
“More or less distinguished members of NEC in 2003, all the PDP governors and some members of the party met me at the villa and said, they were not going to support President Obasanjo for a second term, that I should run.
“I now referred them to the resolution of NEC, where NEC, decided that power should remain in the Southwest for eight years. How do you want me to go against the resolution of NEC and I turned it down, and we moved on. So this country has a sense of fairness. This country has a sense of justice, this country has a sense of fairness.
“Therefore, this thing that is in-built in our party, we should be able to use it, to embed it, to make sure today’s deliberation is in the best interest of our party, in the best interest of Nigeria, which will ultimately give us the victory that we asked for, to go back to the villa,” Atiku said.
PDP To Buhari : Perish the thought of emergency rule in Anambra
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to perish the thought of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra State.
At a briefing in Aso Rock on Wednesday, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice, warned that an emergency rule might be imposed on the state amid the high level of violence in the buildup to the November 6 governorship election.
ALSO READ: Nigerian government threatens to declare state of emergency in Anambra
But while reacting through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state was a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate.
Ologbondiyan asked the APC and its administration to come clean on their role in the sudden rise of insecurity in Anambra.
“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.
“The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.
“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly. Our party also charges the people of Anambra state to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door,” he also said.
Ailing ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu plans ‘brief return’ to Nigeria on Sunday
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is likely to return to Nigeria on Sunday to a “grand welcome” already being planned by his political associates.
It was gathered that despite Tinubu’s challenging health condition, the return is being planned to make people think the APC leader is healthy and fit for the much talked about 2023 presidency.
Top sources revealed that after his planned return on Sunday, Tinubu will return abroad to have more surgeries – proof that all is not yet well with the former Lagos governor.
“Tinubu is planning a choreographed return to Nigeria on Sunday. Baba (Tinubu) will return for more surgeries shortly after. A grand welcome is being arranged at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja, Lagos.
“That’s if everything goes as planned and his health permits him to take the gruesome trip – because the trip is also going to tell on his recuperation,” one of the sources revealed.
SaharaReporters had last week reported that Tinubu confirmed that he went through a challenging health crisis, saying his “physiotherapy was gruesome.”
Tinubu said this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus who visited him in London last Friday.
The former governor, who has been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, told the gathering, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”
Since his departure, Tinubu’s London home has become a mecca of sorts as he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).
Fayemi confirmed that Tinubu had surgery recently and he (Fayemi) was in London to show solidarity with him.
The governor had said, “He (Akeredolu) and I were in London together to see our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but it had absolutely nothing to do with 2023 presidential plans whatsoever. That’s not the reason why we went there.
“Asiwaju had just surgery; it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support.”
Tinubu’s health has been a subject of controversy of late.
President Muhammadu Buhari also made a surprise visit to Tinubu in London where he was seen leaning on a walking stick.
Yakubu raises alarm over Anambra governorship election, says security never been this urgent
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has painted a rather disturbing situation report on the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, saying never before in nation’s history was the importance of governorship election security as urgent as it is today in Anambra.
The INEC boss, who raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state on Tuesday, also expressed worry over the safety of his staff, voters and security personnel during the November 6 governorship election in the state.
Claiming that the situation in the state had deteriorated from what it was the last time a meeting of stakeholders was held on the Anambra election, Yakubu has requested for some 26,000 more staff to be deployed as well as asking for protection in no fewer than 6,000 locations in the state.
Yakubu spoke at a meeting with security agencies on election matters in Abuja, where the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungunu, blamed security breaches and the increasing violence on those he described as separatist agitators, further declared that electoral facilities and materials could become targets of attacks during the election.
However, speaking on the dire situation in Anambra, Yakubu lamented that never before in Nigeria’s history had the importance of election security in a governorship election been this urgent.
He said, “The Commission is aware that this is by no means an easy task. We appreciate the enormous challenges that the security agencies are presently facing in Anambra State, which entail not only securing the electoral process, but also enforcing law and order generally. This is particularly worrisome because the security agencies have also become prime targets of these mindless attacks.
“It is in the light of these recent and seemingly escalating threats to the election that the Commission has convened this emergency meeting. We will continue to work with the security agencies and in consultation with respected opinion leaders in Anambra State and the National Peace Committee to ensure that these hit-and-run attacks do not derail the electoral process.
“The Commission is particularly concerned about the safety of voters and Election Day staff, including security officials, who have also become the targets of these attacks. The thousands of young Nigerians that we intend to deploy for the election, most of them National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and university students, need to be reassured of their personal safety.
“At the same time, deployment for the election will involve the movement of huge consignments of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the 21 local government areas of the state, 326 wards or registration areas and 5,720 polling units.
“That means over 6,000 locations to be protected. If we add that to about 26,000 officials that will be deployed for the election, we begin to appreciate the magnitude of the challenge of securing the Anambra governorship election, which is only thirty-two (32) days from today.”
He told the security meeting that from the reports INEC had received, the goal of many of the attackers was that the governorship election must not hold.
According to him, “This is worrisome for the Commission. We are deeply concerned that specific electoral facilities and materials could once more become targets of attack. Recall that in May this year, our state office at Awka was attacked and all the non-sensitive materials assembled for the election at the time were destroyed.
“In addition, our store, collation centre and the main office building were either totally or substantially damaged. The Commission also lost several vehicles to be used for the election.”
He said though the commission had almost fully recovered from the attacks, as the destroyed buildings had either been completely repaired or were nearing completion, whilst they had fully replaced the materials destroyed.
He explained that the rapid recovery has only been possible, because the Anambra election was an off-season poll, adding: “We have sourced some of these materials such as the 326 electric generators and vehicles destroyed in the attack from neighbouring states. However, should we again lose vital materials and facilities, the ongoing preparations will be adversely affected.”
He, however, assured the people of Anambra State that the Commission was determined to proceed with the election as scheduled.
To underscore this determination, he said, “The Commission is implementing two more activities on the Timetable for the election in the next few days. The register of voters will be presented to political parties in Awka on Thursday 7th October 2021. On the same day, the Commission will publish the final list of candidates for the election.”
He declared that the commission was confident that at the end of this meeting, it would firm up on specific measures necessary to further guarantee the safety of all persons involved in the election from the voters to election officials, observers, media organisations and the security of election materials.
He informed the security meeting that INEC had received briefings and reviewed preparations for the election, saying, “You may also recall that a major concern raised by members was the security situation in the state in particular and the adjoining states in general and how this might affect preparations and possibly, the conduct of the election.”
Unfortunately, he said the situation has deteriorated markedly since the last meeting as many innocent lives had been lost and property destroyed.
The NSA, Monguno, represented by Sanusi Galadima, said security threat posed by violent activities of separatist groups in the South-East region were bent on scuttling the election in the state in furtherance of their separatist agenda.
This, he claimed, constituted a clear and present danger to the nation’s democratic process and consolidation.
“I wish to state that ONSA is working assiduously with relevant security and intelligence agencies towards arresting the foregoing ugly trend and other associated security challenges in the South East zone and beyond.
“This determination of the presidency is already being translated into action by the recent joint Military operation code-named ‘Golden Dawn’ in the South East as well as other security operations across the country.
“This is in addition to the increasing collaboration between the federal and South East Governors towards addressing the underlying socio-economic drivers of insecurity in the region,” the NSA said.
He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of all law abiding citizens before, during and after the elections, while calling on all peace-loving Nigerians of the South East extraction to join hands with constituted authority to promote peace and development across the region and beyond.
