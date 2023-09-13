Omowunmi, the girlfriend and baby mama of late singer, Mohbad has cried out following his demise.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page, the mother of one questioned how she was going to take care of their son, who just turns five-month-old today.

Pondering on where she would start from, she shared several throwback photos of them as she cried out for help.

She stated that their love story was a different one, as they fought really hard to be where they were before his passing.

Omowunmi added that they had so many plans as she noted how the responsibilities of two have become one.

“Liam is just five months today. Where do I start from?

Somebody should help me I can’t do this alone

Our love story was a different one, we fought really hard to be here. Ahhhhh I don’t wish this type of pain on anyone.

We had so many pains, two responsibilities have now become one. You were my ride or die, I tried my best to make you stay Ileriouluwa. Ahhhhh I repeat I don’t wish this type of pain on anyone”.

See some reactions below,

One Lily Wilson wrote, “Omo make them take care of this boy make revenge him papa

One Juice of Lag wrote, “He died on his son’s birthday

One Ogb Recent wrote, “The light is coming back”.

The singer’s family has hours ago released a statement confirming his death.

His family stated that the singer was finally at peace, as they appreciated the public for their love and prayers and begged for privacy as they navigated the difficult time.

Recall that sources close to the late singer’s family and friends had disclosed that Mohbad succumbed to complications arising from a severe ear infection.

According to the source, the singer had gone to the hospital to treat complications arising from an ear infection, unfortunately, he gave up the ghost after receiving an injection.

The news wasn’t well received by many as they believed there was more to his death.

Many celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Olamide, Davido, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Tacha, and Do2dtun; to mention but a few mourned him. Even his former label boss, Naira Marley, and his former label mate, Zinoleesky paid their last respect to him.