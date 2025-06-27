



Jake Paul is set to make a thrilling return to the boxing ring on Saturday, June 28, as he squares off against former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The ‘Problem Child’ hasn’t stepped into the ring since his victory over Mike Tyson last November. Despite failing to knock out the ex-heavyweight world champion, the 28-year-old sailed to a points win. Keen to remain active, Paul hopes that defeating Chavez Jr will pave the way for more high-profile and lucrative fights with some of the sport’s biggest names. As for Chavez Jr, the 39-year-old has been somewhat inactive in recent years. The Mexican ended a three-year break last July when he faced former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall. Chavez Jr secured a decisive points victory. So, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event…

When does the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight start UK time? Paul’s clash with Chavez Jr is scheduled for Saturday, 28 June at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main undercard is expected to kick off around 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). In the main event, Chavez Jr will enter the ring first at approximately 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday). The two stars are then set to touch gloves just after 4:20am BST before the first bell rings. The fight should not start later than this but could be brought forward if the undercard bouts finish earlier than anticipated. Catch every punch as Jake Paul faces off Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, exclusively streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view. UK fans can watch the event at the price of £24.99, whilst US viewers will be set back $59.99, with the rest of the world tuning in for just $19.99. Subscription plans for the service begin at a monthly fee of £14.99.

Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr undercard in full – Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos – Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega – Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer – Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez

– Raul “Cugar” Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez – Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix What have they said? Jake Paul confidently proclaimed at the press conference: “I’m gonna shock the world once again and prove how good I am, how powerful I am,” declared the 28 year old influencer-turned-boxer. “This is his toughest fight to date, and I’m going to embarrass him and make him quit like he always does.” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, fuelled by determination, affirmed to Ariel Helwani: “Yes [I’m motivated to end Paul’s career],”. “[I still think] that I’m better than Jake Paul, so I think after this fight maybe Jake continues to fight [and tries] to be a [better] boxer, but I don’t think he has [the] skills and everything [necessary to] win [against me]. I want to end Jake Paul’s career.”





