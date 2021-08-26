LIFESTYLES
When do people have the most sex?
People often mention having on and off days.
This is evident in a study conducted by Redbooth, a company that specialises in task management and communication in the work environment.
They found the most productive day of the week is Tuesday, and the most productive time of day is at about 11am.
The same can be said about having sex.
Some people would prefer to have sex on certain days and at a certain time.
British beauty retailer, Superdrug surveyed 2 000 people to find out the top 10 most popular times for people to have sex during the week.
According to popular magazine Marie Claire, the survey also revealed when in the week couples have the least sex.
It provided some fascinating insights, and these are the top 10 days and times when people prefer to have sex:
1. Sunday at 9am
2. Saturday at 10.30pm
3. Saturday at 11.30pm
4. Friday at 10.30pm
5. Saturday at 10.30am
6. Saturday at 11.30am
7. Friday at 10.30pm
8. Saturday at 11.15pm
9. Saturday at 9.30pm
10. Sunday at 9.30pm
Why you should not skip breakfast!
Why is breakfast so important?
Glucose: Glucose is your body’s energy source. It’s created out of broken down carbohydrates you eat. After you have gone without food for as long as 12 hours, your body’s glucose level has dropped, which means your body compensates by releasing the glucose, called glycogen, that is stored in the muscle tissue and liver.
Once all of the energy from the glycogen is used up, the body breaks down fatty acids to produce energy. Also, without carbohydrates, the fatty acids don’t supply as much energy as glucose, which leads to you feeling exhausted.
Essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients: Breakfast also provides a big part of the day’s total nutrient intake which include B vitamins, folate, iron and fibre. These vitamins and minerals can only be gained from food, and are needed to maintain your body’s health.
Breakfast is good for the brain: The influence of breakfast on mental performance has been the subject of much research especially among children. It was found that children who skip breakfast were not as efficient at problem-solving, mathematics and creative thinking as children who had eaten breakfast.
This is thought to be the case because breakfast, being high in carbohydrates, provides glucose which is the preferred fuel of the brain. This was mirrored in adults in improved performance at information retention tasks and recollection. Attendance at school and work is also higher.
There is also an improvement in psychological mood.
Breakfast eaters are usually healthier and thinner: There is a link between eating breakfast and health.
Studies have also shown that adults and children who skip breakfast sometimes have higher cholesterol levels and a higher body mass index than those who eat an nutrient-rich cereal at the start of the day.
If you skip breakfast, you are more likely to snack on something less than healthy before your next meal!
4 things men worry about during sex!
TLOF tlof is meant to be fun and enjoyed.
But for some men, it is a source of stress and anxiety.
People often worry about what the their partner is thinking of them, from their 4-5 size to worrying if their body is good enough.
According to sex expert Tracey Cox of MailOnline, here are the four things men worry about during sex.
1. Catching an STI
Both men and women often worry about catching an STI while having sex. But if you are in a monogamous relationship and you and your partner have tested for STIs, you can always do the test again with home kit tests to put your mind at ease, or otherwise use a condom.
2. What if he doesn’t get an erection or maintain it?
Most men struggle with erection anxiety.
3. Reaching an orgasm too soon
Premature ejaculation affects men of all ages.
4. Is his penis big enough?
Many women rarely worry about the size of the penis, but it’s what it can do that counts.
Stop worrying, relax and enjoy sex.
Things to do outside the bedroom for a better sex life
A good sex life isn’t just about sex. It’s so much more. How you and your partner act around each other, the vibe, the passion, and the environment account for a sensual sexual encounter. The bedroom isn’t the only place to light up the fire of passion and sex, but doing activities together with your partner can also turn you both on! Here are some things you can do outside the bedroom to have a good sex life.
Shopping together
Shopping for clothes together can amp up the sexual tension between you and your partner. Seeing your partner try on something attractive can easily turn you on and lead you both to the bedroom for a steamy, hot session.
Cook together
You both can make cooking sexy by licking each other’s fingers up for the taste, or whipping some cream to make it more sensual. This will definitely arise feelings of passion and this is a very therapeutic activity that can help bond you both together even more.
Working out together
By doing this together, you both will definitely keep the temperature soaring high! Seeing your significant other work out can be a glory experience; in all that sweat and amazing posture, sex is definitely going to hit the mind.
Planning a trip together
Planning a vacation or trip with your partner will arouse the excitement within you both. Planning a romantic getaway includes looking for cozy, snug hotel rooms, itinerary and even clothes for the trip. The excitement of spending time together will accentuate the sensual feelings.
Dancing together
A lap dance together or bachata is very sensual and playful if you both are in the mood for sex. Being close with your partner and making moves will arouse both of you, leading to a hot makeout session. Kisses, cuddles, hugs in between dance moves can be just as lovely.
