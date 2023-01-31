The January transfer window 2023 may not be over just yet but attention is already turning to the summer window later this year.

The summer window is traditionally when the majority of transfers get made, with players preferring to move in the off-season where they can get a full preseason under their belts with their new employers.

Equally, clubs favour parting ways with their players in the summer when it is easier to find replacements in the market.

So, with just hours remaining of the January window ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, when could the summer 2023 transfer window open for English clubs?

We take a look at the possible dates for the next window, where the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to be busy once again.

When could the summer transfer window open in 2023?

The exact date for the opening of the summer 2023 transfer window has not yet been announced.

However, if the dates follow the same pattern as last year, then we can expect the window to open up in early June.

The summer 2022 window opened on June 10, but English clubs were only able to complete domestic transfer deals for the first 20 days.

The window then opened fully on July 1, at which point international deals were permitted.

It was at this stage that Manchester City were able to complete the signing of Erling Haaland from German side Borussia Dortmund, in what was one of the biggest deals of the summer.

The summer of 2021 saw the window open on June 9.

When could the summer 2023 transfer window close?

The 2022 window slammed shut on September 1, and it is likely this year’s window will follow a similar pattern.

This would give English clubs around 12 weeks over the course of the summer to complete all of their transfer business.

Traditionally, the summer transfer window for the other major leagues around Europe mirrors the dates of those for English sides.