When can Man City win the Premier League title after Arsenal defeat?

Manchester City are on the brink of landing their third successive Premier League title – and their fifth in sixth seasons.

Having brushed aside Everton with a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday, the title took a huge swing towards City following Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton at the Emirates just hours later.

The two results have left Pep Guardiola’s men on 85 points, four clear of Arsenal on 81, whilst the defending champions also retain a game in hand.

But when exactly can Manchester City be crowned Champions of England? Let’s take a look at the permutations with City just three points away from winning the title.

When can Manchester City win the Premier League title?

This upcoming weekend is the first opportunity Manchester City will have to win the Premier League.

Arsenal are away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 20, whilst City host Chelsea a day later

If Arsenal lose against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions.

In this scenario, the Gunners could only reach a maximum of 84 points with a win on the final day of the season against Wolves.

If Arsenal draw with Forest, Manchester City would need just one point against Chelsea, or to avoid suffering a 19-goal swing in their final three games and for Arsenal to beat Wolves.

If Arsenal beat Forest, City will win the Premier League with victory over Frank Lampard’s struggling Chelsea side.

Should Manchester City lose to Chelsea and Arsenal win at the City Ground, their next opportunity to wrap up the title would be against Brighton on Wednesday, May 24.

The Mancunians finish their league fixtures away to Brentford on Sunday, May 28.

What do Arsenal need to do?

Arsenal can still mathematically win the Premier League this season – although they surely need a miracle.

Mikel Arteta’s side need to beat Nottingham Forest and Wolves and hope City fail to pick up more than one point from their remaining three games.

If Manchester City collect two points between now and the end of the season, they will almost certainly still clinch the title owing to their vastly superior goal difference advantage over the north Londoners.