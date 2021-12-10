WhatsApp launches campaign to tackle false news in Nigeria

META-owned platform, WhatsApp, has announced the launch of #YouSaid, a campaign to educate people on how to verify information they come across before passing it on, to help reduce the spread of false news in Nigeria.

The campaign offers tips for WhatsApp users to spot false news and take responsibility in minimising its spread by encouraging people to think carefully and check authoritative sources before deciding to share any information with their friends and family.

WhatsApp Public Policy Lead, Akua Gyekye, commenting on the initiative, said: “At WhatsApp, all personal messages are protected with end-to-end encryption because the safety and security of our users and their messages is important to us.

“While we remain committed to creating a safe space for our users to communicate privately, we encourage everyone to verify any information they receive and confirm whether it is true or false before sharing it with other people.

“Regardless of the person you received the information from, as soon as you share any information, it becomes something people think #YouSaid. Our hope is that this campaign will open up a conversation on the importance of verifying information and thinking carefully about what people read, trust and choose to share.”

The social media platform urged people to look out for messages that look different. “If you receive messages that have such things like misspelled words, wrong dates, awkward layouts, unrelated pictures and web addresses (URLs), it’s a sign that the information could be false,” it stated.

It also urged people to read messages objectively. It appealed: “Don’t let what you think you know get in the way of your judgment. Review the facts yourself before sharing information. Stories that seem hard to believe are often untrue.”