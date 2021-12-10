breaking
WhatsApp launches campaign to tackle false news in Nigeria
META-owned platform, WhatsApp, has announced the launch of #YouSaid, a campaign to educate people on how to verify information they come across before passing it on, to help reduce the spread of false news in Nigeria.
The campaign offers tips for WhatsApp users to spot false news and take responsibility in minimising its spread by encouraging people to think carefully and check authoritative sources before deciding to share any information with their friends and family.
WhatsApp Public Policy Lead, Akua Gyekye, commenting on the initiative, said: “At WhatsApp, all personal messages are protected with end-to-end encryption because the safety and security of our users and their messages is important to us.
“While we remain committed to creating a safe space for our users to communicate privately, we encourage everyone to verify any information they receive and confirm whether it is true or false before sharing it with other people.
“Regardless of the person you received the information from, as soon as you share any information, it becomes something people think #YouSaid. Our hope is that this campaign will open up a conversation on the importance of verifying information and thinking carefully about what people read, trust and choose to share.”
The social media platform urged people to look out for messages that look different. “If you receive messages that have such things like misspelled words, wrong dates, awkward layouts, unrelated pictures and web addresses (URLs), it’s a sign that the information could be false,” it stated.
It also urged people to read messages objectively. It appealed: “Don’t let what you think you know get in the way of your judgment. Review the facts yourself before sharing information. Stories that seem hard to believe are often untrue.”
Masari lifts ban on network shutdown in 10 of 17 LGA’s in Katsina
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has sent a written application to the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) requesting it to restore telephone services in ten of the 17 Local Government Areas affected by the ban, which was instituted about four months ago.
The Director General, Media to the State Governor, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, disclosed this in a press statement on Friday.
Labaran identified the ten local government areas where the ban has been lifted to include: Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Dandume, Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.
However, he said telecom services remain banned in the following seven local governments: Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia.
According to Labaran, the state government, “decided to suspend the ban in the ten local governments as a result of the return to near normalcy, even as efforts have remained on the front burner to ensure maximum return of peace in every part of the state.”
Recently, the Commissioner of Police and Chairman of the Implementation and Enforcement Committee on Security Challenges in the state, CP. Sanusi Buba, in a statement made available by the spokesman of the command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, said the government has soft pedalled on the ban on sales of small ruminants such as goats and sheep in markets across the State.
Precisely, on the 31st of August, 2021, Governor Masari, considering the rising security challenges in the state, signed into law, a ‘Security Challenge Containment Order’ to address the menace
IPOB threatens lockdown of Southeast over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, said that the plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to secretly visit Ebonyi State will be resisted by youths of the South East geopolitical zone, unless the national leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the DSS detention.
IPOB expressed regrets that their leader, Kanu who according to them, did not commit any crime to warrant being detained at the DSS, vowing that President Buhari will meet empty streets during his visit to Ebonyi State.
The group made this known in a statement signed by Emma Powerful and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, adding that youths of the South East zone will resist any of such visit.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the planned secret visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State. The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some APC politicians in the state.
“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU is still in DSS custody. Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.
“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he ventures to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.
“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.
“Biafrans will sit at home any day he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should he decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lockdown,” the group stated.
Okorocha loses as NUC hands over Mbadiwe varsity to Imo Govt
The National Universities Commission (NUC), has presented the operating certificate for the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, to the Imo State government.
The handing over was performed by the Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu, at a brief event held yesterday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.
The handover put to rest, the tussle over ownership of the university between former governor Rochas Okorocha and the Imo State government.
The administration of the current Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, had seized the university previously known as the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, from Okorocha and renamed it the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwa University, Ogboko, Imo State.
However, with the handover, the NUC has recognised and approved the operational license of the university as the 42nd state-owned university in Nigeria.
While presenting the certificate, Rasheed, congratulated Uzodimma and assured him of the commission’s readiness to assist the state in her academic strides.
The Executive Secretary commended the governor of for his vision to expand access to university education in Imo state and by extension, south-eestern region of the country.
“By a copy of this letter, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are being notified of this development,” he said.
Receiving the Letter of Recognition, the governor commended the NUC for ensuring stability in the country university system.
He said that the resolve to establish a state university was informed by the level of youth restiveness in the South-East.
“Imo State is highly populated, we have a population of over five million and our youth population is very huge and it is also part of what has led to restiveness in the south east.
“Today is a very special day for me, we have come here today to receive the recognition letter from NUC for our brand new KO Mbadiwe University.
“This university that is fully owned by Imo State government has also provided us the opportunity to immortalise one of our foremost philanthropist, KO Mbadiwe of blessed memory,” the governor said.
