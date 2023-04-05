Wednesday, April 5, 2023
What Tyson Fury has done since Anthony Joshua last scored a knockout speaks volumes | Boxing | Sport

But that has not stopped Joshua calling out Fury and telling him to “shut the f*** up” after a series of Instagram stories published by the latter. “I’ll be real, I’ll be real. I respect the man. He’s achieved a lot. I just feel I don’t need to trash talk, verbally trash talk someone to make myself feel better. That is just me personally,” Joshua said.

“I am not a b****. I don’t want to be like, ‘he said this, he said that’. Save all that s***. If we’ll f***ing fight, let’s go. Other than that shut the f*** up and that’s just how I feel because I got to save my energy for the fight.

“You ain’t going to beat Tyson Fury in a verbal contest, he is a traveller innit? ‘Jimmy, I’m calling you out tomorrow to come and fight me at Bruxton Park’. They are born into that, I grew up with Gypsies, I grew up around them man and I’ve seen it time and time again calling each other out. That’s his background.”





