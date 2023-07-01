What Tinubu discussed with Guinea-Bissau President revealed

President of Guinea- Buissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo says the Economic Commission for West African States (ECOWAS) supports President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to reposition the giant of Africa.

President Umaro, the Chairman Authority ECOWAS Head of State and Government, said this during a private visit to Tinubu on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the economic steps so far taken would not only be for the good of Nigeria but the entire West Africa.

Addressing newsmen after the visit, Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President, said the visit was strictly private.

“It was a meeting between two African brother presidents, and it was very cordial. Of course, the visiting president appreciated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu within the last one month.

“He said he is ready to cooperate with Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu at all times, just as the rest of the world have commended him over his recent policies.

“They also spoke of the ECOWAS head of government meeting which is imminently coming up and also spoke on other areas of cooperation,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Alake, among others.

The Guinea-Bissau leader left after the over three hours private meeting.