



Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is set to defend his WBA, WBC, and WBO super-middleweight titles in Riyadh against undefeated Cuban boxer William Scull. The legendary Mexican fighter, who has held numerous world championships across four weight divisions during his time at the top of the sport, was ranked as the world’s No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer by Ring from 2019 until 2022. Following a devastating loss to Dmitry Bivol three years ago – his first defeat being dealt by boxing icon Floyd Mayweather – Canelo has managed to hold onto his belts through five bouts. However, he was stripped of the IBF title last year due to a failure to defend it. Cuban star Scull fought Vladimir Shishkin for the title, claiming it last October, and now Canelo is on the hunt, with the aim of regaining the unanimous title. Express Sport brings you everything you need to know ahead of the Mexican’s anticipated attempt to reclaim all four super-middleweight titles, including the start time of the fight, where to watch it, and who will feature on the undercard.

When does Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull start? Canelo is set to face off against Scull on Saturday, 3 May, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before an excited crowd of 20,000 spectators. The undercard is expected to kick off at around 6:00pm. The main event ring walk times are estimated to take place at approximately 10:30pm. However, these times may change depending on how the undercard fights progress. How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull The exclusive event is set to be broadcast on DAZN via pay-per-view in the United Kingdom, with a fee of £21.99 being the cost of this individual clash. Those opting for a broader DAZN experience might consider the subscription offerings: an annual pass available at £119.99 or a flexible monthly option priced at £24.99, each providing comprehensive access to DAZN’s entire live and on-demand fight catalogue.

Quotes corner Canelo Alvarez: “He’s a good fighter,” the Mexican told DAZN. “He’s a good fighter. He knows how to use his reach. He’s fast, and he knows how to use the ring. But I have already fought everybody. It’s going to be difficult at the beginning of the fight, and then I need to figure it out. Every fighter brings you a challenge and I’m going to find out that day. “He’s fast, he moves a lot, he’s very difficult. I think he’s going to be a challenge for me. But no disrespect to him, I don’t take anything easy. I’ve fought everybody and I’m ready for everything. I feel confident because of my training and I feel ready for anything.” William Scull: “I’m thrilled to be here. And I’m ready to show the world that yes, we can,” the Cuban told Queensbury Promotions. “Nothing comes easy in boxing, everyone knows that. “Everything I’ve earned has been through shutting doubters up. I feel firm and sure of myself, and the winner on May 3 won’t be decided until the final round.”I rely on my fundamentals, and I’ve sacrificed a lot to be here. I want people to know that anything is possible. I’m a humble warrior that’s proud to represent my fellow Cubans and I’m ready to shock the world with an upset.”





