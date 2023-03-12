Ladies supporting ladies. The 16th annual Women In Film Oscars party gathered some of the fiercest females in Hollywood to celebrate awards season on Friday, March 10.

CODA star Marlee Matlin and CODA writer and director Siân Heder co-hosted along with WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman.

The party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz, was held at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California, and welcomed a slew of fashionable stars while honoring all the women nominated for Oscars in 2023.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party:

Nina Dobrev

The FreshVine Wine cofounder wore red.

Akira Akbar

The Captain Marvel actress looked gorgeous in green.

Sophia Bush

The “Drama Queens” podcast host embraced fall colors.

Marlee Matlin

The Oscar winner stunned in sapphire.

Natasha Bassett

The Elvis star rocked a Barbie pink suit.

Barbie Ferreira

The model looked ravishing in her red Sim Khai gown.

Nicky Hilton

The designer sparkled in a metallic design.

Hayley Law

The musician stunned a sparkly raspberry gown.