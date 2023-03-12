Sunday, March 12, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESWhat the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF...
CELEBRITIES

What the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party:

Lekan Oladeinde
By Lekan Oladeinde
0
9
See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party

Ladies supporting ladies. The 16th annual Women In Film Oscars party gathered some of the fiercest females in Hollywood to celebrate awards season on Friday, March 10.

CODA star Marlee Matlin and CODA writer and director Siân Heder co-hosted along with WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman.

The party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz, was held at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California, and welcomed a slew of fashionable stars while honoring all the women nominated for Oscars in 2023.

Scroll down to see what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party:

see what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party:
Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev

The FreshVine Wine cofounder wore red.

Akira Akbar

The Captain Marvel actress looked gorgeous in green.

 

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party
Akira Akbar

Akira Akbar

The Captain Marvel actress looked gorgeous in green.

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party
Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

The “Drama Queens” podcast host embraced fall colors.

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party
Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin

The Oscar winner stunned in sapphire.

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party

Natasha Bassett

The Elvis star rocked a Barbie pink suit.

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party

Barbie Ferreira

The model looked ravishing in her red Sim Khai gown.

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party
Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton

The designer sparkled in a metallic design.

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party

Hayley Law

The musician stunned a sparkly raspberry gown.

See what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscars Party
Julia Schlaepfer
Previous article
Borussia Dortmund have Bayern realise they’re close to them: Paul Lambert
Next article
I don’t hate Tinubu – Dino Melaye
Lekan Oladeinde
Lekan Oladeinde
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network