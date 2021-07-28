NEWS
What Sunday Igboho told court during hearing in Benin Republic
Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has denied claims by the Federal Government of Nigeria, that he was involved in arms trafficking or inciting violence.
His lead counsel, Ibrahim Salami, revealed this in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Tuesday.
Salami said Igboho told the judge that he was put on a watchlist by the Nigerian government for fighting against killer herdsmen.
He said, “Igboho explained that what was said about him are false.
“He explained that he didn’t do anything illegal in Nigeria. He clarified that Nigeria government never charged him to a court or jailed him for any offence. He was never invited to any Police Station.
“Igboho said he never had any criminal record in Nigeria. He told the judge that the Nigerian government was after him, because he was defending the Yoruba race against killer Fulani herdsmen.
“He said that he ran away from Nigeria because the government was after his life.
“He was asked when he got to Benin Republic, how he got in and how long it took him. Igboho replied that he left Nigeria on Sunday, got into Benin on Monday and attempted to leave to Germany on Monday night before he was arrested.
“The judge asked him where he stayed, who drove him and how he escaped security checks. He replied.
“What is surprising, is that the judge said he was not arrested because he committed an offence. He said he breached Benin rules and he should be investigated.”
Igboho appeared in court last Thursday and Monday.
The activist was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo, on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.
NEWS
7 Naval officers abducted in Edo
Seven officers of the Nigerian Navy have been abducted in Edo State.
The security personnel were abducted while travelling to Delta from Kaduna.
It was gathered that five of the Naval officers have been rescued by the police.
The officers from a Naval Base in Kaduna state were said to have abducted on Sapele-Warri road.
“They were on their way to Navy Engineering College, Sapele in Delta State,” according to a source.
It was gathered that policemen from the Edo State Command, acting on intelligence report, rescued five of the officers while two others are still missing.
The State Command’s spokesperson, SP. Kotongs Bello, confirmed the report but didn’t go into details.
“We rescued five and two others are yet to be rescued. That is the one I am aware of,” he said .
Nigeria is currently witnessing a high level of insecurity and security operatives are not spared.
The Islamic State in West Africa Province recently released pictures of soldiers allegedly abducted in Yobe State.
NEWS
What I expect from Ronaldo next season at Juventus – Allegri
Returning Juventus manager, Max Allegri, has said he expects “more responsibility” from Cristiano Ronaldo next season.
Allegri is back two years after leaving the role, having been replaced first by Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo.
Since his departure in 2019, experienced players such as Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli have moved on.
Allegri is now looking at Ronaldo and the other older players to step up.
“I spoke to Ronaldo, as well as other players yesterday,” Allegri said at a news conference.
“I told him that next season is an important one and that I’m happy to see him again.
“But also that he will have more responsibility than three years ago, when he joined a more experience squad.
“I expect, not only lots of goals from Ronaldo, but also the example of the experienced player he is.”
NEWS
NiMet predicts 3-days extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms across states
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says several states will record rain and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday.
A weather outlook released on Tuesday predicted the two weather conditions for Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara and Sokoto States Wednesday morning.
Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Gombe, Borno, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara in the afternoon and evening hours.
Intermittent rains are anticipated over the parts of Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the morning hours.
There are prospects of moderate rains over parts of Niger, Nasarawa, FCT, Kwara and Kogi States later in the day.
The coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with rain showers over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States in the morning hours.
Rains are expected over parts of Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Delta States in the afternoon and evening hours.
On Thursday, cloudy skies are expected with rains over parts of Kano, Katsina and Sokoto States in the morning hours.
Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Gombe, Katsina, Bauchi and Borno States later in the day.
There are prospects of isolated rains over parts of Plateau, FCT, Nasarawa and Niger States in the afternoon and evening hours.
Tears as flood destroys properties worth millions of naira in Jalingo
NiMET predicted rains over parts of Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa States in the afternoon and evening hours.
On Friday, cloudy conditions are expected with rains over parts of Yobe, Sokoto and Katsina in the morning hours.
There are prospects of rains over parts of Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Benue and FCT during the afternoon and evening hours.
Chances of rains over parts of Imo, Oyo, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa are high later in the day.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
There is a dating app for those with big 4-5s
-
NEWS1 day ago
Here’s what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a long time
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Four common sex mistakes
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nnamdi Kanu drags Buhari govt, Kenya to international tribunal, demands freedom
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sanwo-Olu swears in new council chairmen
-
NEWS1 day ago
Benin Republic court declines extradition of Sunday Igboho to Nigeria, orders him to remain in cell
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Tokyo Olympics: All Nigeria’s table tennis reps knocked out
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari arrives London to see his doctors and for summit