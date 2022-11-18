What Peter Obi does after every public outing – Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has revealed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, usually asks his team to scrutinize his performance after every outing and point out errors.

In a tweet via her verified handle on Friday night, the staunch supporter of Obi said the LP candidate is a teachable personality who is willing to learn.

She wrote, “When Peter Obi @PeterObi speaks I don’t hold my breath. I know he is capable. Beyond his capacity is the fact that he is willing to learn.

“Immediately after his outings he asks his team to rate his performance and point out where he should improve upon. #GoAndVerify”.

Yesufu, who was a key organizer of the 2020 EndSARS protest, is one of those canvassing support for the former Anambra governor to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.