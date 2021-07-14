LIFESTYLES
What makes the perfect 4-5?
The world is very much like one big catwalk where we all showcase our different talents and capabilities.
Like runway models, we all have different things to showcase to the world and at times, the world then turns to be the judge of everything we do.
An example of this is the conversation around what makes the perfect 4-5.
Much like life’s runway, men are often pitted against each other on the runway of manhood.
The size and potency of this phallic structure has often been used to define the perfect 4-5.
Scientists seem to have an answer to what makes the perfect 4-5.
According to Fatherly magazine, scientists attribute the perfect 4-5 to three key aspects:
1. Grooming
Groomed pubic hair goes a long way towards making a 4-5 look attractive. According to the publication, women perceive a well-groomed 4-5 to be well-trimmed in terms of its pubic hair and clean in overall appearance.
2. Circumcision
According to research, many women prefer a circumcised 4-5. Fatherly stated that this formed part of the overall appearance of the 4-5, which women were drawn to.
3. Its girth
According to neuroscientist Nicole Prause, who has studied what 4-5 size women prefer, there is some preference for proportionality in length and girth rather than extremes of either in isolation. According to Prause, women’s preference for a nice girth makes the most physiological sense because punanis are not very sensitive to heat or vibration, but have many mechanoreceptors that detect stretching and distinguish a large 4-5 from a narrower one.
5 creative ways to tell your woman you want sex
It can be very tricky to tell your partner how much you’re yearning for sex, with them.
To prevent coming off as creepy, many people miss communicating their desires to their partner in fear that they will be judged for wanting sex.
However, if you don’t want to be straightforward about your concerns, there are many ways you can tell your woman that you want sex and that too creatively!
To help all the men stuck out there, we bring to you some creative ways how you can tell your woman to get some steamy action.
1.Hold hands
Holding hands is a great way to tell your woman that her touch eases you. Entangling your fingers within hers will give her the impression that you love her vibe and touch. It’s a bonus point if you hold it for a long time outside and not only when you both are alone. This will help her feel that you crave her intimacy more.
2. Admire her features
If your woman has dressed up nicely for you, compliment her and let her know how beautiful she looks. Not only would it boost her confidence but also leave a lasting impression of how admirable your gestures are. And sometimes, you can even loosely rest your palm at her lower waist and see her perking up with content and pleasure.
3. Flowers
Flowers are an effervescent gesture of romantic feelings and sometimes…in the bed too. Get her aromatic flowers that smell amazing which can also act as an aphrodisiac for the both of you. You can also spread some flower petals on the bed at night, and this will surely work because nothing is more romantic than this.
4. Sticky notes
If you’re not someone who can act or say it aloud, then sticky notes should do the trick. Paste these notes randomly in the house, for example, paste one in the bathroom mirror saying ‘I want to see what’s underneath the silky clothes’ or on the kitchen counter saying, ‘I want you’. These are enough to get her crazy.
5. Gift her lingerie
Gift your woman a surprise lingerie set and put it on the bed for her to find it out later. This is a very hot and sexy way to tell your woman that you’re ready to have some sex and to especially vision her in that alluring lingerie.
Ladies,you must adopt these post-sex hygiene habits
After engaging in an intimate moment with your partner all you’d like to do is relax, lie back enjoy those blissful post-coital moments.
But if you’re a woman, this could be bad for your health. Come again? Yup, that’s right – after a round of vigorous sexual activity, you’re actually more prone to infections.
To ensure that doesn’t happen, here are five things you should include in your after sex hygiene routine.
Don’t Forget to Pee After sex
Number one: do a number one. During penetrative sex, bacteria can be introduced into your vagina. It’s warm and moist inside there, which is the perfect environment for bacteria to multiply. If you don’t want to end up with a painful bladder infection, pee within an hour of having sex, which helps to flush out your vagina. And of course, wipe from front to back to avoid faecal contamination.
Clean Your Genitals
Washing your private parts before and after sex is very important. To stop bacteria from spreading, women should wash the outer area around their genitals with plain warm water. According to WebMD, mild soaps can be used, however, they might dry out or irritate the area if you have sensitive skin or already have an infection
Wipe Nicely
While it might be appealing to swipe yourself clean using wet wipes, the chemicals and fragrances can irritate your sensitive genital area, especially after sex. If you want to use something other than plain water to clean up, try mixing a little vinegar with warm water. Vinegar is cleansing and won’t disrupt your body’s pH levels. Dry gently afterwards.
Wear fresh set of clothes
Body fluids that stain your undergarments and clothes are a breeding ground for infection, so always make it a point to wear a fresh set of clothes. Change the sheets as well. You should feel normal soon after intercourse.
Signs your lover is after lust, not love
Being in a delusion that your partner is happily in love with you, is not healthy.
Often when we love someone, we tend to think that they reciprocate our feelings, when in reality they do not.
And this behaviour becomes very evident with some clear signs.
These signs are also huge red flags that indicate your partner isn’t in a committed relationship with you for love.
And so, we have listed a few red flags that will help you identify if your partner is with you for their lust.
1, Superfast feelings
You have to admit it. Love takes time. Like all other good things, love requires two people to know each other, understand and trust each other. But if one immediately claims to have fallen in love overnight, it’s not entirely true. True intimacy develops only after a minimum period of time.
2. Never texting back
If your partner is ghosting and not texting you back when you need them, you might have to rethink your decisions. Your partner should be available for you whenever you need them, except in any case of emergencies. Adequate communication is a necessity to flow into a relationship that your partner simply doesn’t want to do. And that means they’re only after pleasure.
3. Initiatives from your side
You will notice that your partner is never the one to initiate phone calls, texts or even meet-ups because, in all honesty, they are least interested. They probably don’t want anything to do outside of the bedroom with you. So they will hardly initiate any dates or trips with you.
4. Manipulative attitude
Your partner will always seek to control you according to their benefit. And unconsciously, you will also find yourself doing whatever they want. This is because you want to see them happy but they do not want the same. They will ask you to change your schedule or time that fits them best and even be mysterious when you ask them anything.
5. Arguments and fights
They will appear ready to end fights and arguments without arriving at any solution. They will wait for you to approach them because it’s quite clear that you’re the one who will suffer by not talking. If your partner resists indulging in a healthy debate every time, they don’t love you.
