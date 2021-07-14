What makes the perfect 4-5?

It can be very tricky to tell your partner how much you’re yearning for sex, with them.

To prevent coming off as creepy, many people miss communicating their desires to their partner in fear that they will be judged for wanting sex.

However, if you don’t want to be straightforward about your concerns, there are many ways you can tell your woman that you want sex and that too creatively!

To help all the men stuck out there, we bring to you some creative ways how you can tell your woman to get some steamy action.

1.Hold hands

Holding hands is a great way to tell your woman that her touch eases you. Entangling your fingers within hers will give her the impression that you love her vibe and touch. It’s a bonus point if you hold it for a long time outside and not only when you both are alone. This will help her feel that you crave her intimacy more.

2. Admire her features

If your woman has dressed up nicely for you, compliment her and let her know how beautiful she looks. Not only would it boost her confidence but also leave a lasting impression of how admirable your gestures are. And sometimes, you can even loosely rest your palm at her lower waist and see her perking up with content and pleasure.

3. Flowers

Flowers are an effervescent gesture of romantic feelings and sometimes…in the bed too. Get her aromatic flowers that smell amazing which can also act as an aphrodisiac for the both of you. You can also spread some flower petals on the bed at night, and this will surely work because nothing is more romantic than this.

4. Sticky notes

If you’re not someone who can act or say it aloud, then sticky notes should do the trick. Paste these notes randomly in the house, for example, paste one in the bathroom mirror saying ‘I want to see what’s underneath the silky clothes’ or on the kitchen counter saying, ‘I want you’. These are enough to get her crazy.

5. Gift her lingerie

Gift your woman a surprise lingerie set and put it on the bed for her to find it out later. This is a very hot and sexy way to tell your woman that you’re ready to have some sex and to especially vision her in that alluring lingerie.