Tyson Fury has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time over the last 10 years, and has the opportunity to strengthen this claim this weekend. The Gypsy King is set to face Oleksandr Usyk this weekend in a heavyweight unification bout in what is seen as Fury’s most difficult fight of his career along with his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko – a time where things begun to change for him – in and out of the ring.

After defeating Klitschkho, Fury’s voice appeared to change to a raspy-sounding tone – with some believing him to just be pulling another bizarre stunt.

However, his voice would remain the same for years, going from sounding like his brother Hughie Fury to a deeply unique tone – similar to his father’s. And while many accused the Gyspy King of putting it on, it was recently revealed that the change had been due to an injury he sustained in a sparring session with light-heavyweight fighter Ty Mitchell back in 2015.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Fury said: “It wasn’t always like this though, this isn’t my original voice. If you go back and look at interviews from like 2010 onwards right up until about 2016, I didn’t have this voice. One of my good friends, Ty Mitchell… We were sparring and he hit me in the throat real hard and I developed a blood clot in my throat.”