‘What happened to me after I gave hungry, old woman 25 pounds in London’ – Angela Okorie shares touching story 

Fair and beautiful Nollywood actress who doubles as a musician, Angela Okorie has recounted her experience in London after gifting an old woman money.

The divorced mother of one via her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, February 7 revealed how God came through for her after she parted with 25 pounds to hunger elderly woman.

Sharing a photo of herself and the woman, Angela Okorie wrote: “So, I met this old woman and she said to beHey beautiful can you help me with anything am hungry and I said oh mama hold on. So i dipped my hands in my pockets found. 25 pounds and gave it to her and she started crying I was like mama Stop crying, so she prayed for me and said you will never lack. That same day I went to a restaurant and ordered for food I never knew I didn’t come with my wallet literally no card or cash with me, that was how I became stranded so I asked my driver do u have some money with you pls am gonna give you when I get to the hotel , he said no problem and paid for the food and asked me not to worry about the money and I was shocked and said in London? I knew it was God who did.

Moral of the story: Never you stop giving. You never know when or where you will need help ,if you are a giver one thing I know for sure God will always send an Angel to you

In the midst of any situation you find your self , he will always be there 🙏 Never you stop giving…anywhere you go spread love and little kindness it will come back to you❤️ #legitqueen.”

Angela Okorie, has earlier said she prefers to keep her relationship private because she doesn’t want the unsolicited opinions of third parties.

She said, “Many entertainers, including me, don’t want their relationships out there. I am a very private person and I believe that once the relationship is on social media, it will break.

“That is why many entertainers have ‘social media in-laws’ who tell them what to do in their relationships or marriages.

“I advise people to only go into relationships with people they are comfortable with. It is better to study the person very well (before making a commitment).”

Speaking on her music career, Angela Okorie who is now based in London said, “I knew I was going to do music a long time ago. Whenever I record any song, I release it to my fans. My movie fans automatically turned into my music fans. That is why I seem to be gaining more listeners. I am not new in the game. This is what I have been doing for a very long time.”