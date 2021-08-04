What do men want during sex

When it comes to sex, there is often a misconception that men always want the most extravagant things.

Often perpetrated by pornography, men are often accused of wanting the most extreme sex positions to have the best sex.

But, according to Redbook, men appreciate simple things when it comes to sex.



According to the magazine, this is what a man wants:



1. Do it with the lights on

According to relationship expert Bernardo Mendez, men rarely notice a woman’s self-perceived flaws. They only become aware of them if you’re preoccupied with them or go out of your way to cover up. As men are visual creatures, Mendez says they often want to see everything during sex.

2. Someone who uses their mouth well

According to dating coach Todd Valentine, men love oral sex, especially if their partner takes the initiative.

3. Someone is vocal

According to Valentine, men want someone who’ll communicate exactly what they want during sex. This doesn’t have to sound like a porn movie, but a sexual GPS lets him know if he is on the right track.

4. Have sex anywhere

“Men fantasise about having sex in different places,” says Dr Scott Haltzman, author of The Secrets of Happily Married Men. While normal sex has its place, he sometimes wants to do something different and that’s good for you too.

5. Dress up

According to US relationship and sex therapist Megan Fleming, anything that makes a woman feel good in her body and sexually confident is very sexy and nothing is sexier to your guy than confidence.