LIFESTYLES
What are the most popular sex positions?
A Greek sexologists once said that you can tell a lot about a person’s favourite sex position.
He further explains that sex gives us a perfect insight on the type of person you are.
Are you spontaneous, flexible, predictable and dull?
All that can be revealed by your sexual activity and favourite sex position.
Speaking of sex positions, there those that are more common than others.
According to The Times Of India publication, an online doctor database surveyed 2 000 people from the US and UK, and asked them a bunch of questions including their favourite sex position, the position they wish to try and the ones they are least likely to try.
According to the survey, they found that the most popular sex position among men and women was doggie-style.
It was closely followed by missionary and cowgirl position.
Other positions in the list included 69, reverse cowgirl and oral sex.
When asked why was the doggie-style their favourite sex position, more than 35% of the participants voted for doggie style because it offers deeper penetration and better chances of leading to female orgasm.
After doggie-style, missionary is the most preferred sex position of women whereas men liked the cowgirl position more. Also, men listed anal sex as one of their preferences and interestingly, it did not make it to women’s top ten preferences.
LIFESTYLES
Men can fake orgasms too!
lass=”article-body”>
Women are known as masters of faking orgasm. So much so that most men cannot actually tell when a woman is faking it.
But did you know that a man can fake having reached orgasm too?
As seemingly inconceivable as it sounds, some men have a hard time ejaculating and end up pretending that they have to keep the peace.
And this is why 29 year old Neo Ramasedi from The Vaal can relate.
” I have always taken long to reach orgasm, and I have no idea why. I started faking orgasm when former partners would complain about how long I was taking. An hour or so later they would moan about being tired, too hot or that they need a break, which would kill my momentum.
“This is when I started pretending that I had ejaculated. I would make the necessary noises and body movements. Luckily no one ever bothered to take a peek at the condom afterwards or I would ensure that I discard of the evidence really quickly.”
Ramasedi says that this has left him feeling despondent.
“I wish I could also be a two minute man who has an orgasm at the blink of an eye. There’s not a lot of women who can handle me and it leaves me wondering if I will ever meet my match. For now sex is a one sided affair for me. As long as they are satisfied, I guess.” he says.
Sex therapist Godivah says that delayed ejaculation is a form of sexual dysfunction and the causes vary.
“Ejaculation becomes classified as delayed if it takes a man more than 30 minutes to reach orgasm.
“The causes for this are quite vast; it can be because of medical reasons, like having suffered a stroke or heart attack previously, for example. It can also be due to certain medication, like high blood pressure medication or certain supplements. Alcohol can also be a big factor in causing delayed ejaculation for some men.
“But in my experience the bulk of the reasons why men experience delayed ejaculation is mostly psychological.”
“Some men have had previous psychological trauma, such as sexual abuse or an emotionally abusive relationship. It is quite common for most men with delayed ejaculation sexual dysfunction to want to rush through it to please their partner, all while compromising their own sexual satisfaction.” she says.
She adds that when it comes to treatment, identifying the source of the problem is key and that this will take a professional sex therapist, psychologist or even a medical doctor to finally settle on a remedy.
LIFESTYLES
Things chronic cheaters have in common
There are hundreds of reasons why people cheat. It is not possible to pinpoint what exactly is going on in their minds when they indulge in infidelity. One person might give reason A for cheating while others might have different excuses ranging from B to Z.
There are, however, a few things chronic cheaters have in common, that may help explain why they turn it into a habit. Thus, here are a few facts about people who cheat that you should know.
1. They are always able to justify cheating
It is very natural for serial cheaters to blame their partner when things go wrong in the relationship so that they could justify their actions. They might accuse their partner of lack of sex, support, or attention. This is mainly because of the lack of communication between the two partners.
2. They feel misunderstood
Serial cheaters always claim that their partners can’t understand them, which results in them finding it somewhere else. The reason behind this is because they don’t speak up about the things they don’t like in the relationship.
3. They consider their partner as the reason for their happiness
Serial cheaters do not take responsibility for their own unhappiness. They might think it’s their partner’s job to make things work, so the moment things go wrong, they often don’t know how to handle it other than to cheat.
4. They are afraid to be alone
People who habitually cheat may do so as a way of dealing with a fear of abandonment, which may stem from low self-esteem. They think that by being with multiple people, they won’t be abandoned.
5. They feel unlovable
Some people cheat repeatedly due to their own insecurities and a deep-seated fear that they are unlovable. They never challenge themselves to be vulnerable enough to truly experience a connection to another person.
6. They always think someone else will make them happier
Many cheaters think that another person will be what finally makes them happy. Rather than finding a real connection with their current partner, they focus on their partner’s shortcomings, while assuming a stranger will provide them with more excitement and fulfillment.
LIFESTYLES
What it’s like having sex with a porn star?
There are people who are in relationships with people who have sex for a living.
From porn stars to magoshas, to them it’s all just a profession. But how do their partners feel about their jobs?
A 32-year-old man who is in a relationship with a porn star revealed to Daily Mail that people who have sex for a living got tired, so it wouldn’t be fair to want sex from them after a long day at work.
He said his partner was good in bed. “I would never ask John to stop doing what he does. I want him to be happy and he enjoys it and is really good at it. If he chose to stop tomorrow, I would support him but if he wants to continue, I will also support him. That’s what a loving relationship is all about,” he told Daily Mail.
He also shared that the difference when they have sex was that they choose what to do in bed rather than what he’s told to do on set.
From dealing with jealous partners to partners who don’t understand that they’re not always in the mood to have sex, sex workers said dating can be quite a challenge for them.
A 30-year-old webcam sex worker revealed that after finding out what she did for a living, guys immediately asked for nudes or free trials to her premium pages, which she found irritating.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari, others go into isolation amid COVID-19 scare
-
NEWS11 hours ago
What IBB told me to tell Jonathan when Yar’Adua was sick – Otedola
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Bandits attack Zamfara college, kill security officers, abduct scores of students
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG moves to stop Consultant doctors from joining strike
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Reps member, Adedayo Omolafe is dead
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari orders manhunt for killers of Jos travellers
-
NEWS1 day ago
El-Rufai recalls undergraduate days with Sanusi
-
NEWS1 day ago
Plateau Govt imposes curfew on Jos