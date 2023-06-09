Friday, June 9, 2023
West Ham send message to Arsenal over Declan Rice transfer fee

By Online Editor
West Ham send warning to Arsenal over Declan Rice

West Ham will demand a Premier League record transfer fee for Declan Rice as Arsenal and Manchester United prepare moves this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record in the January transfer window with their £106.8m (€121m) deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

But The Sun reports that West Ham will attempt to hold out for a £110 million fee for their captain, who helped guide the club to victory in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal have made Rice one of their top targets for the summer but Mikel Arteta’s side will face strong competition from Manchester United, who are also in the market for a new central midfielder.

Chelsea also have a long-standing interest in Rice but it’s understood that the England international is keen to join a club who are in the Champions League.

Following West Ham’s 2-1 win against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, Hammers chairman, David Sullivan, confirmed that the club will allow Rice to leave this summer.

‘We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season,’ Sullivan told talkSPORT on Thursday morning.

‘In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements.

‘It’s not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down.

‘It’s cost him £10 million to stay at West Ham in that time [in lost wages]. And he wants to go. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.’

 

