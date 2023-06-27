West Ham reject Manchester City’s £90m offer for Declan Rice

West Ham United have formally rejected Manchester City’s official £90 million for Declan Rice as the race to sign the West Ham United captain intensifies.

City were set to rival Arsenal in their attempts to bring in the much-coveted England international.

Manchester United are also considering a player-plus-cash deal for Rice but have asked for more time and must be regarded as outsiders.

Even so West Ham have shown some interest in United midfielder Scott McTominay who is on the list of players made available for transfer this summer while manager David Moyes likes Harry Maguire but his wage demands are likely to be too high.

City’s opening offer, in total, matches that of Arsenal’s second bid which was rejected out-of-hand by West Ham. Arsenal proposed a deal of £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons although, crucially, the payments would have been spread over a five-year period.

It is understood that City’s bid was £80 million plus £10 million in payments conditional on achievements.

Arsenal are expected to come with a counter-offer, a third bid, in the coming days with West Ham hoping to realise an overall package of at least £100 million for the 24-year-old.