‘We’re waiting for you’, El-Rufai replies NLC over strike

Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are gearing up for a showdown following a directive by the labour union to all its affiliates to join the five-day warning strike.

The warning strike, which starts by midnight on Sunday, is in protest against mass disengagement and other alleged anti-labour policies of the state government.

But the government insisted the mass disengagement of workers was in the interest of the larger population in the state.

El-Rufai, in a terse tweet on Sunday, while responding to a post made by @PDPVanguard – a platform dedicated for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), chided NLC over failure to implement the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019 for its employees.

PDP Vanguard – @PDPVanguard had tweeted: “Mother of all Labour strikes: The tyrannical @elrufai’s led govt threatens to arrest NCL President, Comrade Wabara.”

El-Rufai via his handle @elrufai responded: “FATHERS OF ALL HYPOCRITES: Kaduna will wait for you all – the invisible PDP & affiliates like the hypocritical NLC that is yet to implement the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019 for its own employees.”

It was gathered that the President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other Labour leaders are expected in Kaduna to ensure full enforcement of the industrial action scheduled to take effect by midnight.