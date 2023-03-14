We’re Hungry, Cheated, Oppressed By Buhari Government – Nigerian Policemen Kick Over Unpaid February Salaries

Some personnel of the Nigerian Police Force have expressed concerns over the delay in the payment of their February salaries.

This is not the first time there have been reports on policemen complaining over delay in the payment of their salaries and allowances.

SaharaReporters recently reported how the police authorities failed to pay officers their special duty allowances for participating in February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Some of the officers who spoke to the newspaper had threatened to boycott the March 11 governorship and state house of assembly elections if the money was not paid.

The officers said they used their own funds throughout the election expecting that they would be refunded.

In separate conversations with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, some policemen said they were yet to get their February salaries.

One of them said although some of his colleagues had been paid, he and many others were yet to get theirs.

According to him, the affected policemen were unhappy with the ways the Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian Government and Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba had been treating policemen.

“We’re tired and very hungry because our salaries haven’t been paid but it is quite unfortunate that we can’t complain to the public. We’re being oppressed and cheated, yet there’s no avenue for us to share our grievances,” he told SaharaReporters.

Another officer said, “This issue affects most of us whose salary accounts are domicile in Keystone bank and we don’t know why this is happening. We have a family to cater for.

They started paying our colleagues using other banks on 24th of February 2023, but all of us that are using Keystone Bank are yet to receive ours, up till today 14th of March 2023 and we don’t know what’s happening nor no explanation on what happened.

“Both IPPIS and Keystone have been mute as well, this clearly showed how insensitive the Buhari-led government and our superiors are to our huge sacrifices to the nation. This is getting too much, and I am fed up.”