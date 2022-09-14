Wendy Williams back in rehab for substance abuse issues

Wendy Williams has checked back into rehab to treat her substance abuse issues amid her fallout with production company Debmar-Mercury.

“It’s gotten worse,” our source shares. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

It’s unknown where Williams is receiving treatment, but she previously sought help from centers in Florida and Long Island City, New York.

We’re told Williams’ health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company allegedly “refused” to get her help.

“They turned their backs on her,” our source now explains. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

Neither Williams’ rep nor manager immediately returned Page Six’s request for comment.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter previously claimed to Page Six that Debmar-Mercury wouldn’t engage in any behaviors that would take the shock jock, 58, away from her once-iconic purple chair.

“Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter told us in July. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Hunter, 50, further claimed that Williams’ family attended an intervention of sorts with Debmar-Mercury during which he and the group discussed how to aid Williams in her battle with alcoholism.

“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” he told us. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’”

Concerns surrounding Williams’ health and wellness resurfaced in early August after the former radio host claimed she was married to an NYPD officer.

“Things are really off. It’s not the same Wendy … She’s regressed like crazy and her family in Florida is very worried for her,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Amid the drama in her personal life, Williams’ public life was also suffering, as she entered a public battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, after she became locked out of her accounts. In response to the drama, her former attorney claimed in a lengthy statement to Page Six that Williams’ former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, “left” her to “die.”

Schiller never responded to the claims.

Williams battled substance abuse since the early aughts of her career. She got sober and remained so until she appeared to relapse in late 2018 or early 2019. At the time, she went on hiatus from her show for two months but claimed it was to treat her Graves’ disease. She later copped to entering a halfway house to help maintain her sobriety.

“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she shared of her treatment center on her show in March 2019. “After I finish my appointments … I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state [area] with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”