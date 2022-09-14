CELEBRITIES
Wendy Williams back in rehab for substance abuse issues
Wendy Williams has checked back into rehab to treat her substance abuse issues amid her fallout with production company Debmar-Mercury.
“It’s gotten worse,” our source shares. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”
It’s unknown where Williams is receiving treatment, but she previously sought help from centers in Florida and Long Island City, New York.
We’re told Williams’ health and addiction issues worsened after her former daytime talk show’s production company allegedly “refused” to get her help.
“They turned their backs on her,” our source now explains. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”
Neither Williams’ rep nor manager immediately returned Page Six’s request for comment.
Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter previously claimed to Page Six that Debmar-Mercury wouldn’t engage in any behaviors that would take the shock jock, 58, away from her once-iconic purple chair.
“Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter told us in July. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”
Hunter, 50, further claimed that Williams’ family attended an intervention of sorts with Debmar-Mercury during which he and the group discussed how to aid Williams in her battle with alcoholism.
“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” he told us. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’”
Concerns surrounding Williams’ health and wellness resurfaced in early August after the former radio host claimed she was married to an NYPD officer.
“Things are really off. It’s not the same Wendy … She’s regressed like crazy and her family in Florida is very worried for her,” a source told Page Six at the time.
Amid the drama in her personal life, Williams’ public life was also suffering, as she entered a public battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, after she became locked out of her accounts. In response to the drama, her former attorney claimed in a lengthy statement to Page Six that Williams’ former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, “left” her to “die.”
Schiller never responded to the claims.
Williams battled substance abuse since the early aughts of her career. She got sober and remained so until she appeared to relapse in late 2018 or early 2019. At the time, she went on hiatus from her show for two months but claimed it was to treat her Graves’ disease. She later copped to entering a halfway house to help maintain her sobriety.
“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she shared of her treatment center on her show in March 2019. “After I finish my appointments … I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state [area] with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”
CELEBRITIES
R. Kelly found guilty in federal kid porn trial
Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly was convicted Wednesday on federal child pornography charges following a monthlong trial in Chicago.
It comes on top of a 30-year prison sentence handed to the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer in June after he was found guilty of sex-trafficking and racketeering in a separate federal case in Brooklyn.
Jurors in the Chicago trial began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly, 55, was accused of videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, as well as of rigging his 2008 state trial on child porn charges, for which he was acquitted.
He was convicted on six out of the 13 counts he faced, according to CBS Chicago.
Co-defendant Derrell McDavid, Kelly’s former business manager, was also charged with conspiring to obstruct justice by rigging the 2008 trial, as well as two counts of receiving child porn. Another co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, faced a count of conspiring to receive child porn. Both were found not guilty on all counts, the outlet said.
Prosecutors, during the trial, said the “Ignition” singer was “a sexual predator” who had used his fame to prey on underage girls and record the abuse on video.
“Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years,” Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told the jurors, using the fallen star’s full name. “He committed horrible crimes against children. … All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come out.”
The evidence against Kelly included graphic videos of the Grammy-winner abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter — who previously gave damning testimony against him under the name “Jane.”
“That child, who had no prior sexual experiences in her life, was forced to lay on that floor while that man sitting right over there urinated on her,” Pozolo said in her closing argument. “That degrading act is forever captured on that video. That abuse is forever memorialized.”
Now 37, Jane testified that Kelly had sex with her “innumerable times,” sometimes along with other teenage girls that he had asked her to recruit.
Kelly’s attorneys, meanwhile, painted the prosecution witnesses as “perjurers, blackmailers and extortionists.”
Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean specifically called out Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen, who testified she stole a sex tape from the singer — as well as one of his former associates, Charles Freeman, who asked him for $1 million to return an incriminating sex tape. Both testified with immunity.
“They came in here to tell the government’s version of the truth,” Bonjean said during her closing argument Tuesday.
With Post wires
CELEBRITIES
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family.
“Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert Inbaal Honigman told the British newspaper The Daily Express.
“Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss.”
Harry, 37, and Markle, 41, gave up their royal duties as Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January 2020 due to ongoing issues like media scrutiny and inner turmoil within the family.
However, that has not stopped the public from analyzing the couple’s every move during high-profile events.
Since Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, Markle has been called out for everything from an “awkward” exchange with royal aides over flowers to most recently showing PDA at Wednesday’s procession.
“They’re part of the procession,” one critic tweeted. “Is it too much to expect them to walk in their line? even the horse could stay in their position for 20+ minutes walk. yet meghan [and] harry couldn’t keep the formation at least until they reach the door?”
Another claimed the “Suits” alum had “no class,” writing, “I see Meghan still couldn’t manage the whole service without holding on to Harry.”
Honigman further explained to The Daily Express why Prince William, who is next in line for the throne, and his wife, Kate Middleton, did follow protocol.
“William is there in a public capacity,” the expert said. “He may have just lost his grandmother, but his job, as the eldest son of the King, is more important right now, than his grief.”
King Charles III was named head of the monarchy on Saturday after his mother’s death, and said in his first official address, “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
CELEBRITIES
Eminem, Snoop Dogg ended feud after Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm
Eminem revealed that he and Snoop Dogg ended their “little issue” after their close friend and collaborator Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm last year.
“We were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now,’” the “Lose Yourself” rapper explained on “Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2” Wednesday.
Eminem said he couldn’t remember who called whom to get the conversation started but said they both agreed the feud wasn’t worth it.
“I think there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album ‘The Mathers LP,’ ‘Bitch Please II,’” Slim Shady, 49, recalled.
“I think he wanted to do something with me, and maybe gave you the idea or something, and you just said something to the effect of, ‘Let’s hear what the song is first. Let’s hear what the type of song is.’”
At some point, the messaging got lost by the time it got to the “Sexual Eruption” rapper. Snoop, 50, took it as Eminem not wanting to “f–k with him.”
Once Dre became hospitalized, however, the two let bygones be bygones.
“‘Doggy Style’ changed my life,” Eminem said of Snoop’s 1993 album.
Dre, 57, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in January 2021. As he recovered, the music mogul said in a statement that he was “doing great and getting excellent care” from his medical team.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” the statement read.
One year later, Dre, Snoop and Eminem came together with Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar to rock the Super Bowl halftime show.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Drew Barrymore details ‘secret exchanges’ with Britney Spears
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Nosa Rex in alleged sugar mummy scandal for splashing millions on SUV days after acquiring a mansion
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Champions League: Conte warns Son Heung-Min
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
‘Succession’ creator disses King Charles III in Emmys 2022 speech
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Emmys 2022 red carpet: All the best-dressed celebrities
-
NEWS2 days ago
Aviation workers shut Nigerian airports over new law
-
NEWS1 day ago
DSS secures court order to detain Tukur Mamu for 60 days
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison reveal son’s name, photo
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings