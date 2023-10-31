Tuesday, October 31, 2023
“We’ll partner NiDCOM to promote Nigeria – Minister of Interior Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has pledged to support the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in its vision to promote the good image of Nigeria beyond its borders.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the Chairman and CEO of the commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on a courtesy visit.

He said: “Keeping NiDCOM afloat is our collective responsibility. I want to assure you that, as a ministry, we are ready to support you because whatever you do for our people in the diaspora has a ripple effect on our people at home.”

The minister, who spoke extensively on the need to create wealth as a government, noted that the commission as a government body represents “the good image of the country beyond our borders” and, thus, “deserves more support than” what it is currently getting.

“Most families have their breadwinners abroad. With NiDCOM providing them welfare support, the commission is helping us ensure national integrity, security, and peace.

“Also, there is a lot we can achieve from a partnership with NiDCOM. Like India, we must look beyond oil and see how a knowledge-based economy can turn things around for the country,” he said.

On receiving support from the ministry, Dabiri-Erewa appreciated the kind gesture of the minister, adding that the commission will be motivated to do more in the new regime.

 

