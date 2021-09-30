breaking
We’ll hunt down unknown gunmen killing our people — IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to hunt down killers tagged ‘unknown gunmen’ who have been on a killing spree in the southeastern part of Nigeria.
It also called on people in the South-East to join hands with it to flush out killers from the region.
It stated that its sit-at-home directive on October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, is intact but added that the operatives of its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will go after gunmen killing South-East residents, in the name of enforcing the exercise.
The pro-Biafra group also alleged that those behind the killing of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Malaifa for speaking against murderous Fulani militia, have begun to also kill in the South.
IPOB alleged that the killers, who also murdered Dr Chike Akunyili in Anambra State, have the backing of the Nigerian government, and are planning to go on rampage on Friday, October 1, when the country will be celebrating its 61 independence anniversary.
The Nnamdi Kanu-led group revealed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Thursday.
The statement partly read, “Following the sit-at-home order on October 1st, 2021, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to place every resident of Biafra on red alert over plots by the enemies to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order.
“Our volunteers and security operatives should be on alert in every part of Biafra land. We realise that some hoodlums working for our enemies would want to capitalise on this order and attack people and turn around and blame it on IPOB.
“IPOB through its intelligence units has discovered that the Nigerian establishment working with the Fulani Oligarchy has activated their second phase of their plan to take over Indigenous peoples’ ancestral lands.
“Dr Mailafia who revealed this plan of the Fulani to start targeted killings of prominent Southerners has commenced in ernest (sic) with the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili.
“They will commit these murders and hide under the name of unknown gunmen to attack more innocent and prominent people during the sit-at-home.
“We are raising this alarm so that Biafrans and residents of Biafraland will beware of this evil plot by these blood suckers. They want to go on killing spree in Biafraland and blame it on IPOB. Everybody will have to be cautious because the enemies are here with their agents of death.”
The separatist group reiterated that it was not involved in the assassination of the husband of the late Dora Akunyili, who was once the Minister of Information and Communications.
It also urged Southern Nigerians to be vigilant of the Fulani terrorists planning to invade the region as projected sometime ago by Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
IPOB also blamed the nation’s security agents for being complicit in supporting the atrocities against the South, instead of probing the matter and protecting its people.
The statement further read, “Contrary to campaign of calumny sponsored by our enemies to demonise us, IPOB has no hand in the orgy of attacks in Biafra land. We have no pleasure in attacking or killing our people.
“The ultimate intention of the masterminds of this barbarity is to make Biafra land, especially South East as insecure and porous as the terrorists-infested Northern region.
“We, therefore, want to place our people on red alert over the plot by our enemies to destabilise our region. This has become necessary following the recent revelation by a South West Governor that a Northern governor is exporting bandits from the North to other parts of Nigeria.
“This season calls for more vigilance among our people. We must all synergise as a people to provide security for every resident of Biafra land. We won’t allow our enemies to create the atmosphere of fear and terror in our land.
“We are holding the Nigerian state and some politicians from the Northern part of the country and their fellow politicians in Biafran land using DSS (Department of State Services) and sacked SARS (now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad) officers accountable for the festering insecurity in our land (sic). They are responsible for the senseless killings going on in Biafraland particularly in Anambra and Imo states.
“It is on record that Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State warned everyone in Nigerian, especially the South about the evil plans of some elements from the North exporting Fulani terrorists and bandits to the South but it fell on deaf ears.
“Why have the DSS, Army, Police, NIA (National Intelligence Agency) and other security agents failed to investigate the revelation? They pretend as if nothing is happening because they are all involved in the evil plan to kill and slaughter Biafrans and Southerners at will in the name of gunmen.
“Whereas the Fulani bandits are wiping out Christian communites in the North as being currently witnessed in Southern Kaduna and Jos, the terrorists in security uniforms are carrying out genocide in Biafra land.
“We are calling on everybody in Biafraland to join hands and support IPOB and ESN to flush out these murderous killers ravaging our land, particularly Imo and Anambra states. Enough of this madness.”
We did not assassinate Chike Akunyili – DSS
The Department of State Services(DSS) has denied allegations that its operatives killed Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof Dora Akunyili.
Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement late Wednesday, said the attention of the Service was drawn to the allegation.
It reads: “Also, the Service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the “Nigerian DSS” murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28th September, 2021.
“The Service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical. There was no basis for the DSS to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.
“The public should therefore be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts. The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning. Moreover, their desperate effort to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them.
11 Anambra lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC
Eleven Anambra State lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), have shifted their loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).
The defectors include five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly. They were all received by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday.
Mamman Mohammed, Director General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen.
In the statement, Gov. Buni congratulated the new entrants saying, they made the right decision by joining the National Party and bringing their people to the national movement.
“You have taken the right decision at the right time. You will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party,” Buni assured.
The defectors eulogized Governor Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.
They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo Agege, the Governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi States assisted the party chairman to receive the new members.
Oyo joins, Rivers, Lagos in VAT fight
Oyo State government has asked to be joined in the battle to take over collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The state asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to join it in the suit instituted by the Rivers State government against the attorney-general of the federation in respect of the bid by the state to take over the role from the federal agency.
The suit was filed on a day Governor Seyi Makinde proposed N294.51 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2022 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for scrutiny and approval.
Makinde said his administration plans to raise N79.8 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
In the suit, filed by its Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the state is seeking an order of the appellate court to enable Oyo State to join the suit as an interested party.
The two orders being sought by the government are: an order of the Honourable Court joining the Attorney-General of Oyo State as a respondent on the appeal with suit number FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 and appeal number CA/PH/282/2021, and any other order the court may deem fit.
According to the attorney-general, the government of Oyo State was unaware of the suit between the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Federal Inland Revenue Service at the Federal High Court until the judgment was delivered.
Other grounds upon which the application was based include that the decision of the appellate court will affect the collection of VAT by the government of Oyo State, being one of the states which the judgment of the lower court recognised as entitled to collect VAT within its territorial jurisdiction.
The state indicates that the applicant (attorney-general) “represents the interest of the Oyo State government, whose interest in the collection of Value Added Tax within Oyo State will be impacted one way or another by any judgment delivered by this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The Applicant is a necessary party to this suit being a party who will be bound by the judgment of this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The interests of the applicant and that of the Respondent, in this case, are similar, being States within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
In the 12-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, which was filed by Mr. Olatunji Sunday Thomas, the Director of Civil Litigation in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, Oyo State, the government said “it is in the interest of justice that the Honourable Court grants the application, adding that the joinder would not prejudice the appellants/respondents.
“The state, being one of the 36 states of Nigeria, will be affected by the decision of the appellate court, adding that joining the state to the suit already instituted by Rivers State will help to avoid multiplicity of suits by the states against the Federal Government.”
In a motion on notice attached to the proceedings already filed before the court, the Oyo govern said it relied on eight grounds and declared that the state is a necessary party to be joined since it has sufficient interest in the outcome of the appeal.
The state further argued that after going through its processes, the appellate court will find that the application is necessary and that it has sufficient interest in the determination of the appeal as one of the states of the Federation.
Citing several legal authorities, the state concluded: ”We, therefore, urge the honourable court to resolve the sole issue raised in this application in favour of the applicant and hold that the applicant is a proper, desirable and necessary party to be joined in this appeal.
“In conclusion, we humbly urge your Lordships to grant this application in the interest of justice and effective determination of the issues before the court.”
