Sunday, August 20, 2023
HomeNEWSWe’ll hand over to a civilian govt within 3 years – Niger...
NEWS

We’ll hand over to a civilian govt within 3 years – Niger Coup Leader

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
We’ll hand over to a civilian govt within 3 years – Niger Coup Leader
General Abdourahamane Tchiani

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has said the army will hand over power to the civilian government within the next three years.

He stated this in a televised broadcast on Saturday night.

Tchiani spoke after meeting with a delegation of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) led by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

General Tchiani said within a month, the junta will form a committee to study and form the new constitution of the country.

While he maintained that Niger does not want to go to war, the General said the county will defend itself if the need arises.

He, however, added that the door for negotiation was still open.

ECOWAS is yet to react to the speech of the junta leader but Abdulsalami is expected to brief the regional bloc on the outcome of the meeting.

Previous article
Police arrest more suspects for booing Kano emir
Next article
England, Spain pursue history in FIFA Women’s World Cup final
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network