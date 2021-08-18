LIFESTYLES
Weed is good for sperm!
For years weed smokers have been warned that they may be damaging their chances of having a kid.
But a new study points to weed-smoking men actually having higher sperm concentrations than men who have never touched the green stuff.
There’s also a potential link between weed use and testosterone, said senior researcher Dr Jorge Chavarro. He’s an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.
“With increasing use of marijuana, there was a positive association with serum testosterone levels,” Chavarro said. “More marijuana, higher testosterone levels.”
Couples shouldn’t start smoking marijuana to improve their chances of conception, however.
This was an observational study, and it’s entirely possible that the link between pot and male fertility might run in the opposite direction, Chavarro said.
“We know that men with higher testosterone levels tend to engage in risk-tasking behaviours. The higher your testosterone, the more likely you are to do risky stuff,” like frequently smoke dagga, Chavarro said.
Chavarro and his team set out to study the possible effects of pot smoking on male reproduction by observing 662 men enrolled at the Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Boston between 2000 and 2017.
Semen samples were taken from all of the men, and 317 provided blood samples that were analysed for reproductive hormones. The men also filled out a questionnaire about their marijuana use.
Fifty-five% of the men said they’d smoked pot at some point, with 44% saying they were past smokers and 11% reporting they currently smoke.
Current and past marijuana users had average sperm concentrations of 62.7 million sperm per millilitre of ejaculate, while men who had never smoked marijuana had average concentrations of 45.4 million sperm per millilitre.
“We spent a couple of months doing analysis to figure out if we had done something wrong,” he added. “As far as we can tell, this is what the data is showing. Now the question is: What does it mean?”
It could just be that guys with higher testosterone levels are more likely to smoke pot, as part of an overall pattern of risk-taking, he suggested.
The new study was published in the journal Human Reproduction.
5 things you need to know about birth control pills
Whether you’ve taken birth control pills for years or are thinking about starting, you probably know that oral contraceptives help keep you from getting pregnant.
What you may not know is how, exactly. In a nutshell, , combination pills use the hormones progestin and estrogen to stop your ovaries from releasing an egg each month. Progestin-only pills,, on the other hand, thicken your cervical mucus, making it harder for sperm to get into your uterus. Interesting, right?
If you’re shaking your head yes, you’re in luck! There are a ton of other seriously interesting facts you probably didn’t know about the contraceptive—from unexpected benefits to the weird things that might make it less effective.
Here are six surprising nuggets of info that are definitely worth getting on your radar.
1. They can make your periods more comfortable
The hormones in oral contraceptives work to prevent pregnancy. (Duh.) But they have the added perk of moderating miserable period symptoms, says Dr Kecia Gaither,, the director of perinatal services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.
In addition to easing heavy bleeding, the pill can help keep period cramps at bay, fight acne, and even work to stave off menstrual migraines. (#winning)
2. Some meds might make your pills less effective
Experts know that antibiotics like griseofulvin (an antifungal used to treat things like ringworm and athlete’s foot) and rifampicin (an antibiotic used to treat various infections) can keep BC pills from working properly, and evidence suggests other types of antibiotics might do the same.
Why? “Antibiotics can increase the activity of liver enzymes that metabolize certain pills, including birth control pills,” explains, Dr Daniel Kort,, Associate Medical Director of Neway Fertility in Manhattan. The pills can get broken down faster than normal. As a result, it could cause a lapse in protection.
That said if you have to take antibiotics while on the pill, play it safe by using condoms or another form of backup contraception.
3. They can lower your risk for some diseases
Oral contraceptives seem to play a role in helping to prevent some cancers. Women who’ve taken the pill are up to 50 percent less likely to get ovarian cancer; at least 30 percent less likely to get endometrial cancer; and up to 20 percent less likely to get colorectal cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute..
And that’s not all. Taking the pill seems to lower the risk for rheumatoid arthritis by as much as 19 percent, a recent Swedish study found. And because the pill reduces blood loss caused by heavy periods, it can help prevent iron deficiency anaemia, too.
4. You don’t have to take a break from them
Ever hear that thing about long-term pill use being bad for you? Some natural health influencers warn that taking oral contraceptives for years on end could wreak havoc on your fertility. Except… it’s not true.
“One doesn’t need to take a break from oral contraceptive use unless one wants to,” Dr Gaither says. If and when you decide you’re ready to try getting pregnant, talk with your doctor about when you should stop taking your pills.
5. You can take them strategically to skip your period altogether
Yup, you read that right. Most monthly pill packs contain 21 active pills with hormones and seven placebo ones. Users get their period during the week of placebo pills – but if you skip those pills and move right onto the next pack, you’ll skip your period.
Findings show this is totally safe, btw, and it can deliver a dose of relief for women with endometriosis or painful periods. The only downside is that you might be more prone to spotting in between periods, Dr Gaither says.
Wish to Get Pregnant? Here is how many times you need to have sex
There are couples who get pregnant by surprise. Some consciously put effort and get the good news in the first attempt itself.
However, others feel like they are never going to have a child even after consistently indulging in sex.
Well, if you wish to get pregnant, you need to focus on the right time to have sex and its frequency too.
Yes, that’s what science says. According to a survey, from the time couples try till they get the positive result, they have had sex around 78 times in approximately 6 months.
There are those who get sexually intimate 13 times a month.
If you think hitting a bed so frequently is fun, you are mistaken. It becomes boring and like a regular chore gradually.
But, stress and anxiety of conceiving as early as possible and the fear of never becoming a parent force couples to indulge in a monotonous sex. But it is not necessary. What can actually work is the right sex position and the right time to have intercourse
Missionary and doggy style are considered as the two best sex positions to conceive. So, you can try them yourself and see the result. Also, you should have sex during the time of ovulation. Hitting a bed frequently doesn’t boost your chances of getting pregnant. It actually reduces the number of healthy sperm. So, know about your peak fertile days and have sexual intercourse during that time.
What is The Right Time to Have Sex?
A woman’s body is most fertile during the time of ovulation. And the highest probability of conception is when you have sex during 5 days before the day of ovulation (release of an egg from one of the ovaries) and 5 days after that.
During this process, a mature egg reaches the uterus through the Fallopian tube. At this time, chances are higher for your sperm to meet your partner’s egg in the uterus and get fertilized.
Also, a sperm stays inside a woman’s body for around 5 days so during this time if the egg is released, you may get pregnant.
When do Women Ovulate?
Menstruation is a 28-30 days cycle. Each cycle starts on the first day you have your period and ends a day before your next period begins. Count these days and find a mid point of your cycle. In case of a 28 days cycle, you will ovulate approximately on day 14.
Easy steps to write a love letter!
If you have been thinking of penning down a beautiful love letter to your partner, then you’re all in for a lot of surprise efforts it requires. Writing a love letter isn’t easy.
You need to pen down your emotions to tell your partner what exactly you have been feeling. It is pretty different from the texts or video calls on social media.
Written words express feelings in ways better than none.
So, to help you figure out, here are some easy steps to write a love letter.
1. First, you have to be vulnerable
Love letters are wholesome-ly intimate. When you write one for a special person, you write things that you feel deep within and might have skipped expressing while talking. Words pose a deeper impact than actions at times and love letters are a classic example of that. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable and open your heart to the letter, your partner will be able to understand all your feelings.
2. Adorable greeting
Start the letter with a personal touch such as, “To my darling”, “To my love” and many more. This will help your partner feel the intimacy when they start reading your letter. You don’t want them to feel like they are reading a stranger’s letter.
3. What’s the occasion
Next, you can start by stating the occasion on which you are sending the letter, if any. And if there’s no particular occasion, you can always mention that you need nothing special to express your feelings to your love.
4. Tell them why you love them
Love letters are all about telling your partner how much and why you love them. You can refresh the memories you two have had together, the cute dates you both have been to, or how you love that little quirk of your partner every time they smile. That’s how you express love in written words. Tell the stories you two have shared together, that will last a lifetime through the letter.
5. Close up carefully
Be sure to carefully draft the closing lines in the letter because it will impact the most. How you end a letter is how you present hopes for the future or let them know that you’re going to be missing them all the time. Make it meaningful and put your heart out if you’re going to send this to your lover. After all, it has all your feelings etched down.
