Nollywood actress Hadiza Abubarkar has sent a strong message to her colleagues following the alarming rate of slutty outfits in the movie industry.

Hadiza Abubarkar queries Nollywood artistes who underwent surgery for a ‘perfect’ body about exposing their bodies in movies, even when it is not necessary.

The fast rising actress calls for caution amidst her colleagues, urging them to dress according to their roles.

“Whether we do bombom or it’s natural, it’s pretty and every woman is beautiful.

But edukun when INSIDE FILM wear cloth that TALLIES with the character you’re playing.

YOU NEED NOT DRESS SLUTTY FOR “ALL” CHARACTERS IN MOVIES ALL IN THE BID TO SHOWCASE YOUR SHAPE BODY. We can do better. Haba”