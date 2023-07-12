Wednesday, July 12, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIES"Wear cloth that TALLIES with your role" Hadiza Abubarkar sends strong message...
CELEBRITIES

“Wear cloth that TALLIES with your role” Hadiza Abubarkar sends strong message to her colleagues

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Hadiza Abubarkar sends strong message to her colleagues

Nollywood actress Hadiza Abubarkar has sent a strong message to her colleagues following the alarming rate of slutty outfits in the movie industry.

Hadiza Abubarkar queries Nollywood artistes who underwent surgery for a ‘perfect’ body about exposing their bodies in movies, even when it is not necessary.

The fast rising actress calls for caution amidst her colleagues, urging them to dress according to their roles.

“Whether we do bombom or it’s natural, it’s pretty and every woman is beautiful.

But edukun when INSIDE FILM wear cloth that TALLIES with the character you’re playing.

YOU NEED NOT DRESS SLUTTY FOR “ALL” CHARACTERS IN MOVIES ALL IN THE BID TO SHOWCASE YOUR SHAPE BODY. We can do better. Haba”

 

 

Previous article
BREAKING: Oyo Ex-Governor Ladoja Sues Gov. Makinde, Olubadan, Attorney General, 10 Elevated Kings Over Chieftaincy Review
Next article
Elon Musk accused of owing $500m in Twitter severance
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network