A member representing Ado-Odo Ota Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Tunji Akinosi, has said he will not sit and watch anyone disrespect the Ogun State Deputy Governor.

Akinosi was reacting to a viral video where he was alleged to have assaulted a police officer in the Ota area of the state.

The incident reportedly took place during the 2023 Iganmode Day celebration at the weekend in Ota.

The cultural event had Governor Dapo Abiodun, his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), and Akinosi, among other personalities in attendance.

However, a clip which has gone viral emerged where the federal lawmaker clashed with a Police officer, one M Yusuf, who is said to be an operative attached to Senator Olamilekan Adeola, representing the Ogun West senatorial district.

Speaking on the alleged assault on Tuesday, Akinosi said the cop “actually disrespected the Deputy Governor when he disrespectfully asked who was the Deputy Governor?”

In a statement by his Media Aide, Joel Okeodebija, Akinosi described the clip in circulation as fake and abridged to suit the narrative of those he called political opponents.

The statement reads “Fake news merchants are at work again. Sadly, this time, their victim is Honourable Tunji Akinosi, a Federal Lawmaker from Ogun State who has been in the spotlight over an alleged assault involving a Policeman during the just concluded Iganmode Day celebration held over the weekend in the Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“According to the fake news circulating and gaining traction on social media, the Lawmaker was alleged to have ‘punched’ a Policeman attached to the Deputy Governor of Ogun State while trying to clear the pathway for her during the event.

“This account of the event is not only untrue but a cheap attempt by Honorable Akinosi’s political opponents to drag his reputation in the mud. The disrespectful policeman was attached to Senator Yayi and not the deputy governor.

“Setting the record straight, Honorable Akinosi only pushed the so-called overzealous officer, one M. Yusuf who was not only rude but also displayed a high sense of irresponsibility at the event.

“Officer M. Yusuf, who allegedly doubles as the commander of Senator Solomon Adeola, aka Yayi’s security team, actually disrespected the Deputy Governor when he disrespectfully asked who was the Deputy Governor?

“The officer’s disrespectful conduct angered the youths at the event. The unruly officer had earlier assaulted the Deputy Governor’s aide, Kola Salako, and others in the Deputy Governor’s train, all in the name of doing his job.

“Honorable Akinosi’s interaction with the officer was meant to be a reconciliatory effort but the officer’s rudeness and derogatory statement and threat to deal with him when he was trying to call the policeman to order. That was exactly what transpired.

“The alleged assault is just another attempt to change the narrative and bring Honorable Akinosi to disrepute ahead of the next political game in Ogun State that’s already playing out behind the scenes.

“It’s becoming pretty alarming how all manners of unknown platforms and people claiming to be journalists put out unverified news items just to drag people’s reputations in the mud.”

Efforts to speak with the PRO of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, were unsuccessful as she neither responded to text messages of enquiry on the matter nor picked her calls.