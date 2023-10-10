Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CELEBRITIES

“We were two dreamers” Femi Adebayo and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami has penned the sweetest birthday message to his dear wife Aduke Omotayo as they mark their 7th wedding anniversary today, the 9th of October, 2023.

Femi Adebayo blessed his timeline with a lovely photo of himself and dear wife dancing while he shower her with naira notes. The actor revealed how he and his wife were mere dreamers planning a future together and u years is gone already.

He appreciated his darling wife for being the most amazing wife any man could desire, for her constant support and for making him laugh.

“Happy 7th anniversary to me and my darling wife ❤️ Omotayo mi Aduke!
I can’t believe it’s been 7 years since we got married. It feels like just yesterday we were two dreamers, planning a future together.

You’re the most amazing wife a man could ask for. You’re my best friend and my lover.
You make me laugh every day, you support me through thick and thin, and you love me unconditionally.

I’m so grateful to have you in my life. @iyanaladuke”

 

