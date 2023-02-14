“We were meant to be” Rosy Meurer tells husband, Olakunle Churchill as she shares steamy Valentine photos

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill are celebrating valentine.

In the spirit of love, the couple have shared romantic photos to mark the day. Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill were dressed in white with roses surrounding them.

Quoting the popular phrase, ‘somethings are meant to be’, Churchill and Rosy stated that they were destined to be together.

“Some things are meant to be…. Just like YOU & ME”.

There is nothing I wouldn’t do for my man – Rosy Meurer says as she pounds yam for husband, Olakunle Churchill

Just weeks back, Rosy Meurer had vowed to go extra miles to please her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The mother of one took to her verified Instagram page to share a video of her pounding yam for her husband. Rosy revealed that she prepared Ofe nsala soup for him.

Accompanying the sweet video, Rosy Meurer revealed that there is nothing she wouldn’t learn to please her man.

“Better pounded yam and Ofe nsala soup for Oko mi. Nothing wey I no go learn to please this man”.

Rosy Meurer celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with Olakunle Churchill

In December, Rosy Meurer had penned a lovely note to her husband, Olakunle Churchill in celebration of their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to share stunning photos to mark their day, Rosy appreciated her husband for choosing her to make this lifetime journey with.

Describing what love is, Rosy stressed that relationships last long because two people made a choice to keep, fight and work for it.

Rosy Meurer appreciated Churchill for understanding what love is and for being strong for her. She also expressed gratitude to him for being a good father and husband. Read more here.