A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said that Nigerians accept too much rubbish from their leaders.

The former Emir of Kano also added that they should not allow anybody to intimidate them because the person is a president or a governor.

Sanusi said Nigerians who are not into politics are not subordinate human beings and should therefore leave their comfort zones and retrieve the country from incompetent leaders who are out to destroy the country.

According to him, if Nigerians fail to fight against abnormalities in Nigeria, a time will come when there will be nowhere to call a nation.

He said, “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being. This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians. We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

“By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation. The only way to retrieve our nation and give our children the future they deserve is, if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account.

“It is not a comfortable situation to be in. When people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour. You can’t be comfortable and feel normal in a distortional environment.

“We must get outside our comfort zones and that is the only way we can retrieve our country. The young people should not fear. This is your country and your future. Take hold of it. Work for it. Build it. Don’t let anyone tell you to run away with your degree to England, America. This is your state. You are coming back here.”