We stopped receiving funding from Govt since 1990 — ICAN

The Institute of Chartered Ac­countants of Nigeria (ICAN) said it stopped receiving funding or any financial support from the Federal Government since 1990.

The institute said this in a statement made available to Daily Independent and signed by Innocent Okwuosa, President of ICAN, on Thursday, while responding to reports that the Federal Government will stop funding professional bodies and councils.

Okwuosa said since the report, members have been calling to con­firm whether ICAN has been re­ceiving budgetary allocation from the Federal Government.

He said, “One thinking along this line is that members of ICAN are being asked to pay subscrip­tions while the institute has been receiving budgetary allocations from the government.

“We observed that this in­formation was communicated through a letter: Ref DG/BDT/ GEN.CORR/2016/XII/3067 dated 26th June 2023 addressed to Nige­rian Council of Food Science and Technology, within the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation but not specifical­ly to any professional body.

“Reading that letter, my un­derstanding is that budgetary al­location will no longer be made to that institution effective 31 December 2026, the date it will be regarded as a self-funded or­ganisation.

“We want to state that once upon a time, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ni­geria (ICAN) did indeed receive an irregular meagre budgetary allocation of between N1 and N5 million a year.

“In 1989/90 year, ICAN volun­tarily returned the cheque for the budgetary allocation back to Fed­eral Government declaring itself a self-financed organisation.

“I want to categorically state that since 1990 to date, ICAN has been a self-funded organisation and does not receive any budget­ary allocation from the Federal Government”.

He added that ICAN relies on members’ subscriptions, profes­sional examinations, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and faculty programmes net fees, other self-financing events, for example Annual Accountants Conference (AAC) as well as fi­nancial support from different organisations that identify with the ICAN brand.

ICAN, however, welcomes the decision of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) to discontinue budgetary allocation to professional bodies/councils effective 31st December 2026.

“We believe that like ICAN and all professional bodies should be self-financing organ­isations. On no account should budgetary allocation be extend­ed to any professional body. This will assist in bringing down the high cost of public governance which we advocate for and as well discourage the proliferation of professional bodies.

“However, we do not support the discontinuance of budgetary allocations to some regulatory councils that function as para­statals, example the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) and National Council on Climate Change (NCCC). We will advocate for more budget­ary allocations to be made to the FRC to enable it to fulfill its many mandates.

“Similarly, given that climate change and energy transition are now burning global and local is­sues, the NCCC will need more budgetary allocations to be able to execute the important man­date given to it”, Akwuosa said.

The institute then calls mem­bers not to read meaning into the headline news as there may have been a misinterpretation of the original intention behind the communication on the discontin­uance of budgetary allocation to professional bodies by the media.