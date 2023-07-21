The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has lamented inadequate manpower and logistics ranging from drivers, patrol vehicles, and fuel for patrol vehicles to combat crime in Nigeria’s capital.

The FCT Police Commissioner Haruna Garba stated this in Abuja on Thursday during the familiarisation visit of AIG, Zone 7 Adebowale Williams, to the FCT Police Command.

Garba said: “The challenges of the Command is not but limited to the following; inadequate manpower, especially drivers, inadequate patrol vehicles and fuelling the patrol vehicles to undertake round the clock patrol of the city has become a big challenge.

“I wish to thank the AIG and members of his entourage for finding time to come to interface with the personnel of the Command. I can assure you and the Inspector General of Police that the Command will fight crime and criminality in all its forms to the best of our ability. Together we shall conquer crime and make the residents of the FCT safe and secure. With God on our side, we will succeed in the task.”

In his response, AIG Adebowale Williams said the new administration was making efforts to improve the security and welfare of Nigerians.

Williams said: “We have a new government in place making efforts to improve the security and welfare of Nigerians. We must play our role in securing a low crime and respect for the rights of Nigerians.

“Be disciplined and support citizens so that information can flow seamlessly for us to work with less stress. Support the efforts of the IGP at repositioning the NPF.

“All these efforts would endear us to the citizens and would encourage citizens to volunteer information to prevent crime easily and in the apprehension of criminals.”

“The CP FCT informed me that late last year, the FCT administration assisted the command with 20 brand new operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets. We must reciprocate this gesture by discharging our duties professionally, responsibly and scaling up our service delivery,” he added.